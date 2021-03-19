Much-changed Munster end regular season with bonus-point win

Munster 31 Benetton 17

Four players scored their first tries for a much-changed Munster side as they wrapped up their regular campaign in style at Thomond Park ahead of next week’s PRO14 final against Leinster.

The quality that is now available in the depth chart for Johann van Graan was apparent as they got to grips with the Italians to make it 14 wins from 16 in their conference stage of the campaign, with Thomas Ahern leading the way in the second row alongside debutant Cian Hurley in an entertaining game expertly handled by referee Hollie Davidson in her first match at this level.

Munster, with 13 changes to the side which defeated Scarlets and with four making their first start, inevitably took some time to gel but they got their act together just before the break to go in leading 10-7.

That was a better reflection of their 61% possession in the opening half but a dozen missed tackles took its toll as well.

Benetton, who have nine players starting against Scotland this weekend, hit the front after 23 minutes with a quality score. Out-half Tommaso Allan changed the point of an attack with a penalty advantage and with Angelo Esposito escaping Liam Coombes’ tackle, centre Joaquin Riera and No 8 Giovanni Pettinelli showed great hands to send scrum-half Dewaldt Duvenage over in the right corner. Allan landed a superb conversion.

A high tackle by flanker Manuel Zuliani on Rory Scannell presented JJ Hanrahan with his first kick and he duly obliged from 40 metres after 26 minutes.

And they hit the front in the final play of the half when the pack finally made ground before replacement scrum-half Nick McCarthy, on for the injured Paddy Patterson, fed Scannell with a fine pass and in turn he sent his centre partner Alex McHenry over for his first Munster try. Hanrahan’s conversion gave Munster a three-point interval lead.

Munster extended their lead seven minutes after the restart when Keynan Knox used all his power to drive over for his first try after a penalty to the corner.

Matt Gallagher came on for his first action since suffering a shoulder injury in November to replace Jake Flannery who had a solid first start at full-back.

Roman Salanoa, aided by a good latch from his captain Jack O’Donoghue, drove over shortly after coming on and they secured the bonus point when Ben Healy, looking very sharp when he replaced the impressive Hanrahan, combined with Liam Coombes to score a try he converted superbly from the left wing.

Benetton, who need to beat Glasgow next week to avoid joining Zebre and Caerphilly as the only sides not to win a league match during a season, pulled back tries from replacement hooker Corniel Els and a magnificent effort from deep from No 8 Giovanni Pettinelli.

Scorers for Munster: A McHenry, K Knox, R Salanoa, B Healy tries; JJ Hanrahan 3 cons, pen; Healy con.

Scorer for Benetton Rugby: D Duvenage, C Els, G Pettinell tries; T Allan con.

Munster: J Flannery (M Gallagher 50); A Conway, A McHenry, R Scannell, L Coombes; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 59), P Patterson (N McCarthy 38); L O’Connor (J Loughman 57), D Barron (R Marshall 57), K Knox (R Salanoa 57); C Hurley, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (T O’Donnell 68), C Cloete (J Daly 65), J O’Sullivan.

Benetton Rugby: J Hayward; I Ratuva Tavuyara (L Sarto 55), J Riera, L Morisi (T Benvenuti 58), A Esposito; T Allan, D Duvenage (L Petrozzi 58); N Quaglio (T Gallo 41), T Baravalle (C Els 50), F Alongi (T Pasquali 50); I Herbst (N Piantella 58), E Snyman; A Sgarbi M Zuliani (M Barbini 71), G Pettinelli.

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).