Ireland and England meet at something of a crossroads for Six Nations finale

Ireland and England’s meeting in Dublin tomorrow evening may well be absent of silverware but to imagine this is a Guinness Six Nations finale with nothing at stake would be a fallacy.

There is no title to play, never mind a Grand Slam, and the Triple Crown has long since been installed in Cardiff. While for some armchair neutrals the offering at Aviva Stadium may be nothing more than a starter course for tonight’s France versus Wales showdown, when Wayne Pivac’s men bid for what had seemed an improbable Grand Slam two months ago.

Yet for the protagonists in Dublin, there is plenty to play for and not just in the historical context of an age-old rivalry.

Both the Irish and English reach this final-round contest at something of a crossroads, each having undergone serious soul-searching amidst a cacophony of criticism following setbacks earlier in the campaign and equally intent on delivering the performance that will define the 2021 championship as a success.

The alternative is too unpalatable to consider.

Lose and a bottom-half finish awaits and that has happened just once to each nation since 2010.

Perception is everything and for Irish supporters a fifth successive defeat to the old enemy since February 2019 would not only be one too many but a concern that after 13 Tests under head coach Andy Farrell the direction of travel is still no clearer.

The upsides of victory over England are numerous, however, and there is plenty to give cause for optimism.

The lineout under the guidance of new forwards coach Paul O’Connell has been restored as a successful launchpad for Irish attack play and is proving mightily disruptive on opposition throws. A singular focus on defence for the previously multi-tasking Simon Easterby has turned Ireland into a difficult team to break down and despite the glaring individual errors that have pockmarked Irish performances so far this year, they have conceded the fewest points of the four teams, including Wales, who have played all four rounds to date.

Johnny Sexton spoke this week of the ones that got away but the back-to-back losses at the start of the championship were very different in character.

The sending off of Peter O’Mahony against Wales was a self-inflicted hammer blow denying Ireland the opportunity to stick to their intended gameplan just 14 minutes after their tournament began and yet they still were within sight of victory as the clock went into the red at Principality Stadium.

Against France a week later Ireland barely threw a punch and still only lost by two points to a side being hailed as the team of the future.

Importantly, Ireland have improved with each game since that desperately disappointing performance, albeit in different facets of their play.

Against Italy in round three they were able to boost their confidence and unleash some previously frustrated attacking play to get a first win of 2021 under the belt while last Sunday against Scotland, they dominated the set-piece and contact area, and took their chances only to be let down by those aforementioned defensive errors that allowed the home side back into the contest only to win the game a second time over at the death.

It was perhaps the ideal circumstance to go into Saturday’s final game, with confidence restored by back-to-back wins showing gradual and incremental improvement. Now Ireland need their best, most consistent performance yet to show their supporters they are back at the top table and can look forward with optimism to a brighter future.

There certainly seems to be the sense from the Irish camp that normal service is being resumed with Easterby talking of the squad “getting to a point where there’s a bit of connectivity, continuity within our game and we hope to show that in an 80-minute performance tomorrow”.

They must deliver it, however, without James Ryan, whose absence through injury denies Ireland one of the foundations of its lineout success and leadership. And they have to negotiate an England side whose own confidence has been restored by a significant victory over France last weekend that was built on much-improved discipline and a willingness to play with variety in attack that had not previously been seen this year.

The warning signals are all too apparent for Ireland but if they can finally avoid the mistakes that have led to leaked points in the championship so far, and learned the lessons from those four straight defeats then tomorrow could lead to a great leap forwards for Project Farrell.