Johnny Sexton still outplaying Father Time as he looks to cement Lions jersey

Johnny Sexton will bust the proverbial gut again tomorrow and whatever else it takes towards affirming his elevation into global sport’s most venerable fraternity, as reserved for those who never grow old.

They are the few ancient warriors who never know when to quit, The Methuselah Men. Tom Brady, the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl, remains the daddy of them all at 43, one year older than the perennial super welterweight boxing champion, the Filipino Manny Pacquiao.

Then there is Roger Federer, back on court 10 days ago at the Qatar Open for the first time since knee surgery, refusing to be distracted from the pursuit of still more Grand Slam tennis titles by the fact that he will be 40 in August.

That Sexton can be considered a contender for such company is a tribute not merely to his survival in an ever more brutal game but his longevity at the top in the most demanding position of all. A performance against England as commanding as last Sunday’s at Murrayfield will surely make him first choice 10 for the Lions.

Should the alternative tour come to pass in the UK and Ireland, Sexton will be in line to start the four-match series against the Springboks a few days after turning 36. And that would make him the oldest Lions Test stand-off of all time, eclipsing the record set by his Ireland predecessor, Ronan O’Gara.

Munster’s supreme matchwinner was 32 when he appeared as a late substitute during the tumultuous second Test against the Springboks at Loftus Versveld in 2009. Sexton’s last Lions Test, against the All Blacks four years ago, fell three days before he turned 32.

O’Gara was almost 36 when he fired his last shot for Ireland which meant he had lasted longer than contemporary Test tens like David Humphreys (34), Dan Carter, Stephen Jones, Stephen Larkham (all 33), Jonny Wilkinson, Morne Steyn (both 32), Andrew Mehrtens, Neil Jenkins (both 31), Gregor Townsend, Bernard Foley, Rhys Priestland (all 30).

Mike Gibson, of course, was still playing for Ireland well into his 37th year but not at out-half. He last played there at 34 against England at Lansdowne Road, spending his final two years in the centre while Mick Quinn, Tony Ward and Ollie Campbell took it in turn to occupy his old position.

Any talk of Sexton being relocated elsewhere, as England did in shifting Owen Farrell to inside centre, would be exposed to public ridicule as sacrilege. Without their on-field general, Ireland tend to lose their bearings.

Far from being pummelled against the ropes by Father Time, Sexton has kept the most remorseless of foes at long range. His outpointing of the mercurial Finn Russell last week offered a timely reminder that his game-management is in full working order.

It is difficult to imagine any Test team over the last 20 years placing a heavier reliance on one player than Ireland place on Sexton; greater than England on Maro Itoje and, dare it be said, than Welsh dependence on Alun-Wyn Jones.

That really is saying something.

Like Brady and Yokohama FC striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest footballer in a major national league at 54, Sexton is taking it one year at a time. All three have signed on for one more season in their specialist business of taking endurance to hitherto unscaled heights.

Gianluigi Buffon, still going at 43, hopes to be doing likewise from his vantage point at the top of Serie A with Juventus.

Buffon’s long reign as Italy’s principal goalkeeper ended three years ago at 40. Leinster’s Stuart Lancaster has spoken of Sexton playing Test rugby until then and if that sounds over-ambitious, then nobody would be the least bit surprised if he were to make it to a fourth World Cup in two years’ time.

His immediate goal is to ensure a winning Irish finish to the Six Nations in a manner which would remove any lingering English doubts over the Dubliner’s status in a Lions’ context. There is an unrelenting quality about Sexton which, mercifully, has survived some pulverising blows.

George Ford will have something to say about the Lions pecking order this afternoon, Dan Biggar perhaps more so in Paris tonight, but for now Sexton looks the best of British as well as Irish from the murky perspective of a Lions tour, assuming there is one.