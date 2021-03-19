Rugby chiefs assessing if Marseille can host European finals 

European Professional Club Rugby chiefs have revealed that they are studying "the viability of Marseille" as the host city for both the Heineken Champions and Challenge Cup finals.
The French city is scheduled to host the two decider in May, however the governing body this afternoon issued a statement that this plan is now being reviewed.
A decision on whether the European showpieces will remain in Marseilles or moved elsewhere is due next month in advance of the tournament knockout stages which kick off on Good Friday, April 2nd.
An EPCR statement explained that: "As part of its planning for the conclusion of the 2020/21 European club season, and with the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront, EPCR would like to update stakeholders with regard to the 2021 Finals Weekend.
"Discussions are ongoing between EPCR, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Olympique de Marseille and local and regional authorities to continually assess the feasibility of staging the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup finals in Marseille on 21/22 May in the context of the ever-evolving global crisis and subject to official advice, with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials and the wider rugby community in mind.
"Recognising the investment of time and money made by fans and a wide range of other stakeholders, a decision will be made shortly as to the viability of Marseille as a venue for the finals weekend and this will be communicated before the tournament knockout stages which start on Friday, 2 April.