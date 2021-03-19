Simon Easterby: Ireland must stop England's 'all-court game' in Six Nations finale

Ireland have been warned they must successfully deal with England’s “all-court game” if they are to finish the 2021 Guinness Six Nations on a high in Dublin on Saturday.

Both sides have rallied after disappointing starts to the championship and took significant encouragement from their fourth-round outings last weekend, Ireland winning in Scotland and the English ruining a young French team’s hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2010 at Twickenham.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby was impressed by the way Eddie Jones’s side have displayed not only their strong kicking game since defeats to Scotland and Wales but also that they can hurt teams such as France with a well-executed running game. Now the challenge is for the Irish rearguard to meet that threat at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

“I thought we saw more of the England we expected to see throughout the championship in Twickenham on the weekend,” Easterby said of the performance to beat France in an interview with IRFU TV.

“They had a bit more possession, in attacking areas they were certainly more effective with the ball in hand. They were able to get to space, they challenged the gainline with their big ball carriers, and like any other game we need to make sure that we deal with them physically.

“I think we’ve had a good week’s training, both sides of the ball but certainly in defence we’ve conceded a couple of soft tries in the championship, tries that we’re in control of and I think that’s going to be the key for tomorrow, making sure that we’re connected.

“We have some incredible defenders, both in the tackle and on the floor, but we need to make sure that we defend England in both the set-piece, in the challenge and the physical element but also the passing game and type of width that they can put on the game.

“They’ve got an all-court game in that respect and they’ll challenge us in the air and on the ground so it’s going to be a great test and I think it’s one that’s built up nicely for both teams.

“Hopefully it can be a good finale for us and we can show the type of performance, both sides of the ball, that we feel like we haven’t quite got to over an 80-minute period during the championship.”