Andy Farrell wants Ireland to give CJ Stander the send-off he deserves 

Andy Farrell wants his Ireland team to put in a performance against England on Saturday that ensures CJ Stander a happy send-off from international rugby.

Stander was named for his 51st and final Ireland Test on Thursday when head coach Farrell revealed a much-changed side from last Sunday’s win in Scotland for this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations finale.

The Munster No 8 has been switched to blindside flanker with Tadhg Beirne moving to the second row in the absence of James Ryan with Jack Conan moving into the back row at the base of the scrum. It will be Stander’s farewell performance having announced on Tuesday that he has decided to retire as a player at the end of the season, aged just 30 in order to spend more time with his family in South Africa, whom he said had sacrificed so much for him to play the game he loves.

Stander surprised his Ireland squad-mates when he broke the news to them as a group on Monday while Farrell said he had known for a few weeks, presumably when the back-rower told the IRFU he would be seeking a renewal of his central contract.

Asked if it added an extra layer of emotion to the Ireland mindset as they seek to arrest a four-game losing streak to England in Dublin this weekend, Farrell replied: “Well, if we need any more emotion to go into an England game, the last game of the competition, then we're in the wrong place anyway.

But, what we do want to do is enjoy the week for CJ, with CJ and make sure we put in a performance that he's happy to sign off his Ireland career on.

England head coach Eddie Jones had earlier in the day paid tribute to Stander saying: “What a wonderful player he has been for Ireland.

“He’s a good carrier and a good strong defender. It also shows the people who don’t get much recognition in professional rugby – the families of the players, management staff and coaches. What a special role they play.

“The players and the staff are away for long periods of time and they have to carry on with their lives and we should recognise the enormous service they do to the game. We will be sad to see CJ Stander not play for Ireland any more.”

Farrell said Stander was in good spirits going into his final game having made his decision public.

"He's been fantastic, he's been himself. He's in a great mood,” the Ireland boss said.

"He is making sure that he's going to enjoy this week and we're all going to be with him on that."

The head coach added the timing of the announcement in the week of Ireland’s final Six Nations fixture was “CJ's choice” but he endorsed the decision.

"We've known for a few weeks, he made his decision six or seven weeks ago and he's in a great mood and I'm absolutely made up for him to be honest.

He's very content with his decision, very happy and when you put all that in context we're happy for him as well.

"He's in great spirits, because he has known for some time. He's known to himself that this will be his last Six Nations, so he's had a few games under his belt knowing that it was coming to the end."

There are six changes in total to the side which started 27-24 win at Murrayfield, some with the six-day turnaround to this Saturday’s game in mind.

Dave Kilcoyne comes in for the veteran Cian Healy at loosehead prop while Josh van der Flier comes in at openside flanker following a knee injury sustained in training this week. He joins Stander and Conan in the back row with Peter O’Mahony their cover from the bench having missed the last three games through suspension.

Garry Ringrose’s absence from midfield means Robbie Henshaw moves from inside to outside centre with Bundee Aki handed his first involvement of the championship as the incoming player.

Conor Murray is recalled at scrum-half in place of Jamison Gibson-Park having missed two games with a hamstring strain and a third, last weekend as an unused replacement. The other change sees Jacob Stockdale return from injury to the left wing at the expense of James Lowe.