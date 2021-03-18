Toner to equal D'Arcy's Leinster appearance record

Devin Toner will equal Gordon D’Arcy’s record 261 appearances for Leinster when he starts against Ospreys at the RDS on Friday evening (8.15pm) in their concluding PRO14 game before next week’s final against Munster.
The 33-year old, who made his debut against Border Reivers way back in January 2006, has played eleven matches for Leinster this season and is poised to set a new Leinster appearance record next week in the PRO14 final.
Leinster are further boosted by the return from injury of Ciaran Frawley and he will partner Jamie Osborne in the centre.
Rowan Osborne, linked with a move to Munster in the summer, will start only his second game for Leinster when he partners Harry Byrne at half-back. Osborne has made four appearances off the bench this season. The 23-year old from Kildare made his only start against Munster last season when he also made four appearances off the bench.
Cian Kelleher picked up an injury against Zebre so Rory O’Loughlin, outstanding in that match in Parma, moves to the wing.
Hooker Sean Cronin makes a welcome return from injury in a side which will be skippered by Scott Fardy.
Wicklow’s Sean O’Brien and out-half Tim Corkery, who made their debuts last weekend, will make their RDS bows off the bench, as will replacement hooker Marcus Hanan.