Toner to equal D'Arcy's Leinster appearance record

Devin Toner will equal Gordon D’Arcy’s record 261 appearances for Leinster when he starts against Ospreys at the RDS on Friday evening (8.15pm) in their concluding PRO14 game before next week’s final against Munster.

The 33-year old, who made his debut against Border Reivers way back in January 2006, has played eleven matches for Leinster this season and is poised to set a new Leinster appearance record next week in the PRO14 final.