Stephen Ferris: Jacob Stockdale should be put back in Ireland team for England clash

Stephen Ferris has urged Andy Farrell to hand a fit-again Jacob Stockdale a recall for this Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with England, at the expense of wing James Lowe.

The former Ulster and Ireland flanker is also advocating a first Test start for Ryan Baird in the Irish second row as a replacement for the unavailable James Ryan, and keeping the in-form Tadhg Beirne as a flanker rather than recall Peter O’Mahony following his three-game suspension for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Head coach Farrell is this afternoon due to name his side to face the English and will have to make some changes from the side which edged home past Scotland at Murrayfield last Sunday in a dramatic 27-24 round-four win.

Lock Ryan sustained a head injury and was ruled out by the Ireland medics while there is also a vacancy at outside centre with Garry Ringrose finishing the Murrayfield win with an ankle injury.

The change Ferris is calling for though, is based on form and the return of Stockdale to the wing having recovered from the knee injury that forced him out of the first three rounds of the championship.

The Ulster back was recalled to the Six Nations squad last week but released back to his province for more game time last weekend with Farrell selecting a back three of Hugo Keenan at full-back, and wings Keith Earls and Lowe, who came under fire for defensive lapses leading to two Scotland tries as Ireland let slip leads at 8-0 and 21-10 before breaking a 24-24 deadlock with a late Johnny Sexton penalty.

“I think Jacob Stockdale should definitely be put back in there,” Ferris told the Irish Examiner.

“He’s got his fitness back over the last number of weeks with Ulster. He had 40 minutes on his return after being out with a knee injury, started the next game against the Dragons and played extremely well. His attacking ability no-one can question and I would have him straight back in ahead of James Lowe.

“There’s a forgotten man in Andrew Conway as well who seems to have drifted out of the pecking order.”

As for replacing Ryan, Ferris said: “I would probably go with Ryan Baird, put him in there and let’s see what he’s made of. We’ve only seen glimpses of him off the bench and with Peter O’Mahony having very, very little game time over the last 10 weeks, you know, he’s hardly played and so it would be a big call to throw him back in there at number six and put Tadhg Beirne back into the second row.

“But, at the same time, he has experience against England and you might need that experience. There’s going to be a few changes.”

Whether Ferris gets his wish remains to be seen until Farrell reveals his hand today but the experience factor could hinder Baird’s hopes of a promotion from the bench for a first start and benefit O’Mahony, for whom some of his best performances in green have come against England.

IRELAND (possible): H Keenan; K Earls, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; I Henderson, T Beirne; P O’Mahony, W Connors, CJ Stander.