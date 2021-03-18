Stephen Ferris: CJ Stander picked perfect time to call it a day

Stephen Ferris has praised CJ Stander for choosing the right time to retire with Ireland’s back-row talent pool at its deepest.

Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England at Aviva Stadium will likely be Stander’s 51st and last Ireland appearance having on Tuesday announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.

Ferris understands the Munster hero’s decision to call time on his playing career at the age of 30 and return to his native South Africa in order to spend more time with his family, but believes Stander may not have walked away if the national team’s back-row stocks were not so healthy. And the former Ulster and Ireland flanker believes Stander’s provincial team-mate Gavin Coombes could be a contender to fill the void.

“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit and have a lot of respect for him to hang the boots up when he’s still playing very well,” Ferris told the Irish Examiner as he helped launch Heineken Ireland’s ‘The Perfect Match’ campaign yesterday. “He’s still very consistent and I think he could play international rugby for another couple of years.

“But in saying that, Ireland are very well stacked in the back row. They’ve got players like Caelan Doris, Gavin Coombes, Max Deegan to come back in, Jack Conan as well is back in the international frame. So he’s going to be leaving Irish and Munster rugby and I don’t think it’s going to have a huge impact on Ireland’s progress going forward.

“Maybe that’s another thing. If CJ Stander thought for one second that there were four or five of the back row out with long-term injuries and that strength in depth wasn’t there then he wouldn’t retire. I think he’s the type of guy that wants to leave Irish rugby in a good place and at the minute it is in a good place.

“So I think that is in the back of his mind that ‘if I do retire, it’s not the end of the world here’. Caelan Doris is breathing down the neck anyway and pushing him to number six because they need Doris at No 8 so yeah, I think it was in the back of his mind that if he did retire, Ireland were not going to be in a bad place.”

Asked if Coombes, 23, was ready for an immediate step up to Test rugby after a stellar season for Munster, Ferris said: “The question would be, why wouldn’t he be, considering his form for Munster. But it’s the level of opposition that he’s scoring all these tries against, getting man of the match performances playing against depleted teams during the international windows. But he’s still coming up with the goods and that’s all he can do, just keep banging on the door and keep putting in these brilliant performances.

“I don’t think he’s a one-trick pony. I don’t think he’s a guy that’s going to light up a PRO14 season and then disappear. I firmly believe that this is a guy who’s going to be hovering around Munster Rugby for the next seven, eight, nine years, who can contribute considerably to the Munster way and hopefully to the Ireland way in the future.

Coombes has certainly got all the ability, he’s a big man as well, he punches above his weight and I certainly think he’s got everything that it takes to be an international rugby player. Hopefully he gets that chance in the coming months.

One wonders how Ferris feels about Stander’s decision in the context of his own enforced retirement due to an ankle injury aged 28 in 2014.

Was he envious of Stander making that decision on his own terms or perhaps annoyed he is not playing as long as he possibly can having not been afforded that luxury himself?

“That’s a really good question. What would you do? I put myself in his shoes and say I’ve won 50 caps for Ireland, I’ve earned good money the last while and the body’s still good, I’m in a great place to go and spend a bit more time with my family, bringing my kid up in South Africa.

“I’d be probably making the same decision as him but would I be making that decision at the age of 30? Probably not is the honest answer. I don’t think any less of him for hanging up the boots earlier than everybody else in the bloody world from his perspective!

"But for me personally, and everybody’s circumstances are different but I’d have been playing on like Rory Best, Ronan O’Gara and Johnny Sexton, I’m sure.”