Graham Rowntree: Let's send CJ Stander home with some silverware

CJ Stander arrived in Limerick a year after Munster won the league for the third time and Graham Rowntree said the best tribute they can make to him is to send him back to South Africa with silverware in his pocket.

If they do so, starting on Saturday week in the PRO14 final against Leinster which has now been confirmed for the RDS with a 5pm kick-off, they will end Munster’s most barren ever without a trophy.

“Winning. Winning every game, every week from now on.

“Week by week, give him what he deserves. He’s not on his own in that,” said forwards coach Rowntree when asked what they need to do for Stander.

Rowntree, who coached Stander with the Lions, said Stander was the ultimate player, giving it everything on and off the field.

“He’s a giver. He’s a giver. He’ll tell you or pass on secrets and tips to the young guys, but that’s the beauty of how to train.

“We do a lot of live, intense competition, where guys have got to perform, and if they’re not performing, the likes of CJ will help them, and help coach and nurture them through.”

Stander arrived in Limerick after being rejected by the Bulls for being too small, the team all his family supported even though they were 1,300km away from Pretoria in George, and barely able to speak English.

Three starts and four off the bench in his maiden season didn’t set the world alight but then he took off … captaincy, regular man of the match, 150 games for Munster, 50 for Ireland and the Lions.

Rowntree said the formula is simple.

“Attitude. Attitude, and a want to get better. Physically, he’s got it and I keep teasing him ‘you would have made a great tight-head prop’. He tells me he was too skilful for that. No, attitude, wanting to get better, his humility and wanting to get better. He would take advice. You never have to criticise the guy because he’s so honest.

“You never have to be on his case, but I’d say whatever you’re doing, whatever drill you have planned or you’re organising, he’ll be the first guy in the drill. He’d be the first guy who’d grab the shield. ‘Right, what are we doing here?’ And the guys could pick up on that. He’s been just exemplary, in that attitude and want to get better, and factually, cos all the data is there these days in terms of sports data and GPS and game output, he works harder than most players, just in terms of what he does. That’s his running metrics and his involvements in the game.”

Rowntree’s more immediate concern is Benetton this Friday when history will be made at Thomond Park when both the referee and television match official roles are filled by female officials for the first time in a men’s top tier match. Scotland’s Hollie Davidson takes charge of her first PRO14 game while former Irish international Joy Neville will be on TMO duties.

Meanwhile, Munster’s Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse will have a prime Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off on April 3 at Thomond Park.

Leinster will play Toulon in the RDS the previous evening (5.30pm), with Connacht away to Leicester Tigers the following evening in the Challenge Cup (8pm), while also in that competition Ulster go to Harlequins on Sunday evening (8pm).