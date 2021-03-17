After a decade of service, CJ Stander ready to ride into the sunset

CJ Stadner has always had the capacity to surprise.

From the coaches in South Africa who thought he had more hope of converting to hooker than making it as a Test-standard No 8 to yesterday’s announcement that at the peak of his powers and aged just 30, he will be turning his back on professional rugby and charging off into retirement at the end of the season.

To say the announcement, made yesterday morning to an unsuspecting rugby world was a bombshell is no understatement. It took both his team-mates in the Ireland camp preparing to face England this Saturday by surprise when he told them of his decision, and likewise the Munster squad he had joined from the Blue Bulls as a fresh-faced 22-year-old in 2012. They were told by head coach Johann van Graan before training yesterday morning, leaving forwards coach Graham Rowntree to talk of his shock at hearing the news.

Rowntree, who had coached Stander on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand before joining Munster two years later, also acknowledged his delight that one of his star forwards was in the rare position of choosing to call it quits on his own terms while everyone in both provincial and national camps who commented yesterday spoke of their understanding and respect for the reasons Stander gave to quit this summer.

“All professional sportspeople are told ‘you will know when the time is right to hang up your boots’. It’s a sentiment one cannot fully comprehend until that day arrives,” Stander’s retirement statement began.

“For me, that time has come, and I hereby publicly announce my retirement from all forms of rugby. I will be available to represent Munster until 27 June 2021 when my contract expires, and for International duty, until the end of the mid-year Test window.

“During the lockdown, I did a stocktake of what matters most to me in life. My faith, family and this incredible game I have played since I was six years old easily topped the list. However, I came to the realisation that my commitment to rugby has started to take an unfair toll on my family, who both in Limerick and South Africa have made considerable sacrifices for more than 25 years to allow me to live my dream.”

Stander had the revelation that now was the right time to go during a “freezing training session” at Munster before Christmas.

He added: “I always had the intent to retire while I was still playing some of my best rugby. I also knew I wanted my daughter Everli to grow up around her family in South Africa.”

He also found room in his statement to thank the late head coach Anthony Foley, a predecessor in both the Munster and Ireland No 8 jerseys who passed away suddenly in October 2016. Stander had ‘retired’ the jersey the day after Foley’s funeral in that emotionally charged Champions Cup game against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park, instead wearing the number 24 and when the team formed a huddle on the match after their thunderous pool victory, it was Stander whose big paw reached out around the shoulders of Axel’s sons Tony and Dan as the squad sang Stand Up and Fight.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said yesterday he had seen a change in Stander after that tragedy.

“I think I saw a change in all of the Munster players,” Sexton said. “CJ especially had a big bond with Axel, I’m pretty sure — from talking to him, from obviously wearing the jersey that he wore as well, and obviously having been coached by him with Munster.

“I saw a big change in all of the Munster guys. Ultimately, it’s a game at the end of the day and there are bigger things at play away from it.

I think that is reflected in CJ’s decision to retire. Obviously, his family is number one as it is for everyone. His family is not here at the moment and you can tell that’s at the forefront of his decision.

The Stander family’s gain is Irish rugby’s loss. He will be much missed, by coaches, team-mates, and supporters alike, though those Munster and Ireland fans are unlikely to get the chance to honour their hero inside a stadium before he departs given current public health regulations.

Peter O'Mahony yesterday paid tribute to a selfless professional, incredible team-mate and friend, and a person children look up to and “want to be like CJ”.

“He’s been incredible for us,” O’Mahony said. “Not just for Munster but for Ireland, he really has. You see his carrying stats and how hard he works there but to do that you have to be incredibly fit and robust to do what he does. He’s probably taken that to a new level when it comes to No 8s that have been around.

He’s brilliant for the young fellas around, you know the young guys around squads, teaching, coaching and not even teaching or coaching, just having someone to watch to do what he does is enough in itself.

“He goes about his job in a quiet manner when he’s on the pitch, he puts his head down and he’s a guy you follow. He might not always be, he makes plenty of noise at times but he gets his head down and he works hard and for the guys around him his work rate is infectious and it’s great to be around.”

Always a plain-speaking and open talker in his dealings with the media, Stander had before Christmas spoken of his renewed love of the game post-lockdown but hedged his bets on the issue of a contract renewal this summer.

Many took that as a sign that perhaps he was considering a big-money move to France that has been dangled in front of him in the past. Few, if any outside his family, could have imagined it would be because he was considering retirement.

There have been suggestions since that Stander had abandoned negotiations with the IRFU over his lucrative central contract but the Irish Examiner understands the No 8 went to performance director and chief negotiator David Nucifora and politely declined an initial offer before negotiations got underway, his mind already made up that he would retire.

And so the long goodbye begins. A final Ireland appearance, his 51st, this Saturday against England, the team he scored a stupendous try against to help seal the Grand Slam in 2018; and then Munster’s quest for a trophy. Though the man-of-the-match awards have piled up in Stander’s Co Limerick garage over his eight years in red, the team has not lifted silverware in his time with the province.

His team-mates have a chance to put that right for him in 10 days when Munster face Leinster in the Guinness PRO14 final, and a home European quarter-final against Toulouse the following week.

Wouldn’t it be good if there was something shiny to add to the Stander legacy and send him off into the sunset on a winning note? It would be thoroughly deserved.

Trio to battle it out for right to CJ Stander's No 8 jersey

There are some big shoes to fill when CJ Stander retires but who is best placed to next wear the Ireland No 8 jersey?

Caelan Doris, 23 (Leinster)

Doris had momentarily assumed the mantle, forcing Stander to revert to blindside flanker but his absence throughout this Six Nations due to ongoing concussive symptoms is a concern. If fit, though, Doris has all the attributes for an extended run at the base of the scrum.

Jack Conan, 29 (Leinster)

Just back from long-term injury, Conan has rarely put a foot wrong in an Ireland jersey and has impressed off the bench against Italy and Scotland. Also has Stander’s unerring knack for showing up in the right place at the right time to get his side a try.

Gavin Coombes, 23 (Munster)

Uncapped at Test level but on Andy Farrell’s radar and has trained with Ireland during this Six Nations, the West Cork man has been a revelation for Munster and their leading try scorer. Has height, strength and great hands.