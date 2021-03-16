Leo Cullen commits short-term future to Leinster

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson also confirmed that Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde have also been retained by Leinster Rugby for a further two years.
The Leinster coaching team, from left, backs coach Felipe Contepomi, senior coach Stuart Lancaster, scrum coach Robin McBryde and head coach Leo Cullen at Leinster Rugby Headquarters in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 18:11
Joel Slattery

Leinster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a one-year contract extension for the province's head coach Leo Cullen.

Three-time Heineken Cup winner Cullen was offered a two-year-deal but opted to only commit to the province for another 12 months.

"I am delighted to extend my contract with Leinster Rugby, and I want to thank everyone involved, particularly Mick Dawson, Guy Easterby and the IRFU, for their faith," Cullen said of the news that was announced at an exclusive online Q&A event with fans of the province.

"Our success is founded on a collective effort and I also want to thank my fellow coaches, Stuart, Felipe and Robin, Hugh, Emmet and all the backroom team for their support, collaboration and generosity in helping the team to perform to the highest level.

Of adding his stay at the RDS by one instead of two years, Cullen, who played for Leinster 221 times, explained: "This is purely down to personal circumstances and I would like to thank the IRFU and Leinster Rugby for their understanding in that regard.

"In saying that, I would like to reaffirm my absolute commitment to Leinster. I think anyone who knows me will know that my loyalty lies here. Representing my province as a player and then as coach has been among my proudest achievements in rugby and it is a huge honour for me to have been asked to continue. I look forward to serving Leinster Rugby to the best of my ability for as long as I am here.

"In the meantime, we can all look forward to the remainder of this season including the prospect of a Guinness PRO14 Final and Heineken Champions Cup game against Toulon. It has been a strange and uniquely challenging season but we will do our best to bring home some silverware for our wonderful supporters, whom we miss so much.

"Their passionate support is the missing ingredient at Leinster matches and we look forward to having them back in the RDS Arena and at the Aviva as soon as possible."

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson also confirmed that Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde have also been retained by Leinster Rugby for a further two years.

