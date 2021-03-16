Dave Kilcoyne: Ryan Baird brings X Factor for Ireland

Dave Kilcoyne would have no qualms about Ryan Baird’s readiness to step into James Ryan’s boots if the Ireland rookie is selected to face England this Saturday.

Ryan and Garry Ringrose have both been ruled out of the final game of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against a rejuvenated England side in Dublin, each of them suffering for Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Head coach Andy Farrell yesterday named a 35-man squad for the visit of the outgoing champions but second row Ryan and outside centre Ringrose were not among the names having sustained injuries in Edinburgh.

Ringrose was ruled of the England game with an ankle injury while Ryan missed the final 10 minutes at Murrayfield having been removed for a Head Injury Assessment.

He was yesterday declared unavailable for selection, the lock returning to Leinster to go through the necessary return to play protocols. Baird made a big impact off the bench as his replacement against the Scots, having come on for his Test debut in the previous round against Italy, and fellow substitute Dave Kilcoyne praised the lock’s contribution in helping to snatch victory after Scotland had fought back to 24-24 late in the second half.

The 21-year-old charged down an Ali Price kick in the Scotland 22, pounced on the scrambling scrum-half, and allowed the supporting Iain Henderson to get over the ball and secure the penalty from which Johnny Sexton kicked the winning penalty.

Making a first start against England, Maro Itoje and all, this weekend was not too big an ask for Baird, the loosehead prop said.

“No, definitely not, 100% not, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough in this game at the moment,” Kilcoyne said. “We’d have no qualms about Ryan Baird starting.

“We all know what Ryan Baird is capable of, I don’t think anyone in the squad isn’t. Fortunately for us, and it’s a tough headache for the coaches, but when you see a player like Ryan Baird coming on, he’s got real X Factor.

“He’s a different type of player to James Ryan. Whereas James is an incredible player as well — excellent set-piece play, carries really hard, detail, ruck, everything — Ryan probably is a little bit different. He plays more like a wing or a back row and he is capable of a few things that most of us forwards aren’t.

“To see him coming on was great and he’ll take great confidence from his impact.” Ringrose had played all 80 minutes on Sunday, after which Farrell said he had finished the game carrying a knock and now he will be further assessed by both Ireland and Leinster’s medical teams, suggesting his absence could be longer than a week.

The Ireland squad had a recovery day yesterday and will begin preparations for Saturday today but tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has remained with Ulster after picking up a knock last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham has remained with the squad having provided cover in Murrayfield.

There has also been a recall for Munster flanker Peter O’Mahony, who will have completed his three-game suspension having been sent off against Wales in round one.

Also retained in the squad is wing James Lowe, the subject of much criticism for his defensive lapses in the concession of Scotland tries. Leinster attack coach Felipe Contepomi defended his man yesterday, pointing out the different defensive systems between the province and national team.

“I’m not in the Irish camp, so I don’t know exactly what they ask him but I can see that it’s different the way they set up certain positions and the way they set up the winger than we do,” Contepomi said as he previewed Leinster’s regular-season PRO14 finale against Ospreys, the champions’ last game before the title decider with Munster on March 27.

“So it’s very hard for me to give an opinion on something that I’m not totally informed or know about it. But definitely, I think he’ll get better and hopefully he gets better and sorts out whatever the defensive problems that he had for the next game that is a massive game against England.”

IRELAND squad: Backs: B Aki (Connacht), B Burns (Ulster), R Byrne (Leinster), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), K Earls (Munster), C Farrell (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), J Sexton (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), E Byrne (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster), W Connors (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), R Ruddock (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster).