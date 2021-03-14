'Overriding feeling is one of pride' for Andy Farrell after much-needed win

Andy Farrell focused on the positives of a Murrayfield victory rather than the failure to build on a commanding lead as Ireland left Scotland with a morale-boosting 27-24 Guinness Six Nations win on Sunday night.

Ireland had jumped out into an 8-0 lead after 10 minutes thanks to a Robbie Henshaw try, were in front 14-10 at half-time and were two scores clear at 24-10 with half an hour to go thanks in part to a Tadhg Beirne try yet went into the final five minutes of the game with the contest tied 24-24 as the home side were let back into the game through defensive errors.

Then Scotland scrum-half Ali Price had his clearing kick charged down by Ryan Baird in the home 22 and Ireland won a penalty at the resulting ruck. It led to a nerveless kick four minutes from time by captain Johnny Sexton and excellent game management from Ireland in what time remained saw the visitors to victory.

“I suppose my overriding feeling is one of pride really,” Farrell said afterwards. “When things were not quite going our way at the business end of the game, in those last 10 minutes where it could have been won and lost, to come back from a few slip-ups, error-wise from the restart of the lineout and defensively letting things slip a little bit, to then defend your own line like we did, time and time again, just knocking them back and getting up off the floor, obviously for them to get the seven points to draw the game, it would take down a few teams mentally.

“They stayed together, they refocused, they regrouped, great kick-off, good chase, good pressure and they stayed next-moment-focused. We got the turnover and big-game players, that's what they do, they take responsibility. Johnny put over the points.

“We'll pick it apart like we always do and there's plenty to work on as always.

“But it’s one of pride. Why? Because everyone knows Scotland are a good side and nobody finds it easy coming here and getting away with a victory, never mind with the form that they've been in.

“I've been here plenty of times and struggled with most teams that we've been up here with. So really proud to get the win, really proud in the way we started the game and how we ended the game but obviously there's things to work on.”