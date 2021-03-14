Johnny Sexton kicks Ireland to victory after late Scotland surge

Scotland 24 Ireland 27

Ireland snatched a dramatic but deserved late victory with a Johnny Sexton penalty to stave off a valiant Scotland second-half fightback in a Guinness Six Nations thriller at Murrayfield.

Ireland, under pressure to continue the encouraging performance shown against Italy in the previous round, needed to prove their credentials as an emerging force under head coach Andy Farrell against stiffer opposition.

Scotland were certainly that and despite trailing 14-10 at half-time and 24-10 after 50 minutes fought back to level the game at 24-24. Up stepped captain Sexton to coolly edge his side back in front with four minutes to go and Ireland closed out the game superbly to claim a much-needed win at Murrayfield, despite losing the try count 3-2.

With the win, Ireland move to second place in the table with a home game against England next Saturday.

Keith Earls competes in the air with Duhan Van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg of Scotland to set-up Robbie Henshaw's try. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Ireland had shaded an enthralling and entertaining yet bizarre first-half full of mistakes from both sides, added to by an unusual Scotland try.

Ireland had started very strongly with physicality and intent with immediate pressure on the Scottish line from which they should have scored an early try but the home side will have been relieved to have conceded only three points from a Sexton penalty in the fourth minute.

Ireland moved further in front three minutes later, capitalising on a home lineout that had misfired throughout the opening period. A James Ryan steal saw Sexton launch a high ball into the right corner, Keith Earls causing panic in the Scottish in-goal area competing for the bouncing ball with Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg.

None of them got to grips with it but instead, it fell back invitingly for Robbie Henshaw to pounce on the loose ball for the opening try. Sexton’s conversion struck an upright but Ireland were looking very comfortable and in control at 8-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Robbie Henshaw, left, is congratulated by Keith Earls after scoring Ireland's first try. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

It didn't last long, though. A first attack from Gregor Townsend’s side reaped a Russell penalty from in front of the posts on 11 minutes and as the rain started to spit and the contest became unstructured amidst a flurry of handling errors, Scotland grew in confidence.

An exchange of turnover concessions ended with CJ Stander on his 50th Ireland appearance regaining the ball for his side but Garry Ringrose’s clearing kick was charged down by Hogg, and bounced forward off his chin.

Garry Ringrose has his kick blocked by Stuart Hogg of Scotland ahead of Finn Russell's try. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The captain’s kick forward was more than a hack, guiding the ball with the outside of his boot infield for Russell to chase onto. The fly-half kicked again and the bouncing ball evaded the covering James Lowe, allowing Russell to score the simplest and strangest of tries.

His conversion pushed Scotland into a 10-8 lead approaching 30 minutes but it was short-lived, Sexton kicking a 34th-minute penalty as Ali Price strayed offside at a ruck.

Finn Russell celebrates scoring Scotland's first try. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It had been nip and tuck since Ireland’s strong opening 10 minutes but the Scots appeared to be getting the upper hand as half-time approached and Russell had the chance to edge his side back in front with a 38th-minute penalty from wide on the left. He mis-hit his effort and when Ireland earned themselves a penalty two minutes later, Sexton needed no second invitation to open a four-point lead for his side, Ireland closing a strange opening 40 minutes in a 14-10 lead.

Farrell’s side needed to reintroduce some structure to the contest and they started the second half with a ferocity at the breakdown to restore some semblance of order. It worked, the pressure telling on Scotland as two quickly conceded penalties led to Irish forward power sending Tadhg Beirne over for a try on 49 minutes.

Referee Romain Poite checks for grounding on Ireland's second try, scored by Tadhg Beirne. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Referee Romain Poite immediately awarded a try from a close-range view although replays cast some doubt on the grounding. But the score stood and Sexton’s quickly-taken conversion confirmed a 24-10 Ireland lead.

Scotland were not finished, though, and Towsend’s replacements reaped dividends, Huw Jones taking advantage of defensive indecision from Lowe and Hugo Keenan to close the Scottish deficit, Hogg’s conversion making it 24-17 to Ireland with 20 minutes remaining.

Scotland's Huw Jones scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

There were more thrills and spills to come as the benches cleared. Ireland lost James Ryan to a Head Injury Assessment, Scotland a lock of their own when Scott Cummings looked to have dislocated a finger and was replaced by scrum-half Scott Steele. It mattered not to the Scots when they laid siege to the Irish line and the visitors' defence and discipline was stretched.

From a tap penalty five metres out, Scotland piled on the pressure, Will Connors brilliantly tackled Van der Merwe on the line to deny a try but Hamish Watson made amends, twisting through Andrew Porter’s tackle to grab a well-deserved try. Hogg, now playing at fly-half after Russell’s HIA, converted to level the scores at 24-24 with seven minutes to go.

There was another twist, though, as Ryan’s replacement, the tall and rangy Ryan Baird, got a hand high into the Edinburgh sky to get a touch on Price’s clearance kick, sending the scrum-half scrambling for the ball only to be penalised for holding on.

Sexton nailed the kick and Ireland brilliantly held on for a deserved victory.

Johnny Sexton watches his winning penalty split the posts. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

SCOTLAND: S Hogg - captain; S Maitland, C Harris (H Jones, 55), S Johnson, D van der Merwe; F Russell (D Graham, 62 - HIA), A Price; R Sutherland, G Turner (D Cherry, 64), WP Nel (S Berghan, 55); S Cummings (S Steele, 65 - inj), J Gray (G Gilchrist, 55); J Ritchie (N Haining, 62), H Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacement not used: J Bhatti

IRELAND: H Keenan: K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe (J Larmour, 64); J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; C Healy (D Kilcoyne, 55), R Herring (R Kelleher, 64), T Furlong (A Porter, 55); I Henderson, J Ryan (R Baird, 70 - HIA); T Beirne (J Conan, 64)(J Conan, 64), W Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements not used: C Murray, B Burns.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)