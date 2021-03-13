Relief as scans confirm no significant spinal damage to Munster's Wycherley

Flanker will be further assessed medically on Monday
Relief as scans confirm no significant spinal damage to Munster's Wycherley

SCARY: Munster's Fineen Wycherley leaves the field on Friday night.

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 20:25
Tony Leen

MUNSTER flanker Fineen Wycherley suffered no serious spinal damage in a major injury scare for the Cork man in Friday’s Pro14 win over the Scarlets.

The province has confirmed that scans on Wycherley in Limerick had “thankfully (displayed) no significant spinal injury. He will be further assessed on Monday,” a Munster bulletin stated.

It also added its thanks to the medical staff pitchside, the ambulance workers, emergency workers at UHL and Cian Kennedy’s orthopaedic team and staff at the Bons Secours in the city.

Wycherley was stretchered off in the opening half of the 28-10 win with an injury which led to the game being held up for eight minutes.

Coach Jpohann van Graan said afterwards: “He has gone to hospital, we hope it will be good. We just spoke inside there (in the dressing room) that this game of ours is a beautiful game but guys do get injured and we believe that he is going to be good but we have nothing further at this stage.”

