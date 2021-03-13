Wales will go to Paris eyeing unlikely Grand Slam

Six Nations: Italy 7 Wales 48

Wayne Pivac's Wales are within one victory of a second Grand Slam in three years after disposing with the feeble challenge of Italy in Rome.

The Welsh can wrap up the Six Nations championship with a win over Fabien Galthie's France next Saturday.

Wales were off and running inside three minutes as fly-half Dan Biggar kicked a 40-metre penalty, and the Azzurri were soon in deep trouble.

Captain Luca Bigi was sin-binned by referee Wayne Barnes - his second yellow card in successive games - and Wales opted for an attacking scrum, rather than kick for goal.

It reaped an immediate reward as Wales moved possession wide before Biggar's long pass found wing Josh Adams, who crossed for his 16th Test try with Biggar converting for a 10-0 lead.

Wales struck with a second try after 14 minutes while Bigi was still off the pitch.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit had already threatened Italy's defence and he delivered a scoring pass to number eight Taulupe Faletau following another sweeping attack as Wales effortlessly moved 15-0 ahead.

Italy could not live with Wales' pace and intensity, and a third try arrived when the Welsh forwards drove menacingly from a short-range lineout and hooker Ken Owens touched down.

Biggar's successful conversion made it 22-0 as Wales rattled along at a point a minute.

Wales required just 30 minutes to post a bonus-point try, and it was Owens who again delivered, touching down after he stretched out following another powerful forward surge.

Italy were in disarray, and their troubled afternoon continued when prop Giosue Zilocchi went off injured, being replaced by Marco Riccioni.

Rees-Zammit had a try disallowed five minutes before half-time after a forward pass by Biggar, but Wales were in cruise control, leading 27-0 at the break.

Wales needed just two minutes of the second period to increase their lead, with centre Jonathan Davies freeing his midfield partner George North, who sprinted clear and claimed his 22nd Six Nations try, equalling Shane Williams' Wales record.

Biggar's conversion took Wales 34 points clear, and Pivac then made his first change off the bench, sending on Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo for North.

Prop Leon Brown also joined the action, replacing Tomas Francis, but Italy gained a 51st-minute try through wing Monty Ioane's fine solo score, with fly-half Paolo Garbisi converting from the touchline.

Biggar and Owens also left the action with Wales comfortably home and dry, although Adams missed a chance to extend the lead when he could not ground the ball after crossing Italy's line.

Biggar's departure meant another opportunity for Callum Sheedy - Wales' match-winner against England - and lock Jake Ball went on, winning his 50th cap.

Italy collected a second yellow card of the game when Riccioni departed for a dangerous challenge on Halaholo, and Wales moved past 40 points on the hour-mark when Sheedy converted his own try.

ITALY: J Trulla, M Bellini, J I Brex, C Canna, M Ioane, P Garbisi, S Varney; D Fischetti, L Bigi (capt), G Zilocchi, N Cannone, D Sisi, S Negri, J Meyer, M Lamaro.

Replacements: O Fabiani, A Lovotti, M Riccioni, M Lazzaroni, M Mbanda, M Violi, F Mori, E Padovani.

WALES: L Williams, L Rees-Zammit, G North, J Davies, J Adams, D Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens, T Francis, C Hill, AW Jones (capt), J Navidi, J Tipuric, T Faletau. Replacements: E Dee, R Carre, L Brown, J Ball, A Wainwright, L Williams, C Sheedy, W Halaholo.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)