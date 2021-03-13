Hogg: 'We can really starve Ireland of possession'

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg insists his team cannot wait to get on the field to face Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

The Dark Blues have not played for a month since the 25-24 defeat to Wales after their February 28 clash with France was called off following an outbreak of coronavirus in Fabien Galthie's squad and they are raring to go.

But Hogg believes it is important they do not get ahead of themselves where they can get punished by a team as experienced and talented as Ireland.

The 28-year-old full-back admits it is crucial Scotland take the game minute by minute and do not give Andy Farrell's side the chance to capitalise on a lack of concentration.

Scotland sit fifth in the Six Nations table and need victory to get their campaign back on track.

Hogg said: "We're absolutely chomping at the bit to get going tomorrow. It's been three or four weeks since we last played. That's a challenge on it's own with not a lot of boys not having had game time.

"The result against Wales wasn't what we wanted but we've done a lot of reviewing since then and worked incredibly hard on our game. We're just buzzing, ready to go."

A solid start is imperative to build a foundation and Hogg wants to see his side on the ball from the first minute.

He added: "Our sole focus is on performing for the first 20 minutes tomorrow and taking it quarter by quarter.

"If we look too far ahead of ourselves, we're probably going to slip up. We will concentrate to make sure we start the game in the best possible way and hopefully grow in confidence as the game goes on."

Hogg believes his side can take confidence from a productive spell on the training ground and is relishing the challenge presented by Ireland.

"I think the quality in training has been right up there and it's given us a huge amount of confidence that we can go out there and implement our gameplan in attack.

"We can really starve teams of possession if we can hold onto it. But defensively we have to front up and make sure we're physical and we're dominant in everything.

"The main thing is staying in the moment, breaking the game down to moment by moment and making sure we're getting it spot on and we can celebrate little victories and come together as a team if something needs fixed.

"Like Ireland we have a huge amount of experience, a huge amount of quality that know fine well how to play rugby.

"I think over the last couple of games it's the calmest I've ever been, it's the calmest I've seen Finn (Russell) and Ali (Price) driving us round the field and we feel that we're in control at times.

"It's the moments where we slip up, switch off for five or 10 seconds that you can't get away with in international rugby."

The Key Questions.

Rusty or refreshed?

A number of Townsend's squad kept themselves in shape by playing for their clubs during the enforced break but the extent to which it has affected the Scots is tough to gauge. Ireland lock Iain Henderson said earlier in the week that the disruption can go one of two ways and was hopeful the hosts would consequently be lacking cohesion, rather than feeling reinvigorated. Only time will tell.

Skewed standings for the Scots.

The France-Scotland postponement - and ongoing uncertainty surrounding a rearranged date - means it is difficult to establish a clear picture of the title race. Ireland, Italy and defending champions England are already out of the running, while Wales have overtaken fellow unbeaten side France as favourites and remain on course for a shock Grand Slam. A first Twickenham victory since 1983 gave Scotland hope of a maiden Championship success since the final Five Nations campaign in 1999. But, having lost by a single point to surprise pacesetters Wales and seen their Paris trip thwarted, they begin the weekend second bottom of the table - above pointless Italy - yet still in contention.

Irish eagerness to get back on track.

Ireland arrive in Edinburgh seeking to continue their salvage operation. The visitors' ambitions of title success were prematurely extinguished at the end of round two following defeats to Wales and France. A routine victory over Italy has got things back on track and Farrell is targeting "two wins, two good performances" to restore some pride ahead of completing an underwhelming campaign at home to England. Recent history is on Ireland's side. The Irish have won nine of the past 10 meetings with Scotland, including twice in 2020 and at the 2019 World Cup. With the countries also drawn together at the next World Cup in France, Ireland will be eager to maintain their dominance over improving opponents on a seemingly upward curve.

Players hunting Lions spots.

With the Six Nations heading towards its conclusion, attention is inevitably already wandering towards this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa. Johnny Sexton admitted this week that Lions selections are "definitely in the back of our minds somewhere", while Townsend is keen to have plenty of Scottish representation in Warren Gatland's squad. Nine of the men involved this weekend - including Sexton and Russell - were part of the 2017 Lions tour, with others undoubtedly desperate to be called upon for the first time. Although far from an immediate objective for either set of players, impressing Gatland is becoming an increasingly significant incentive as opportunities diminish.