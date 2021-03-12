Joey Carbery thrilled with first start in 14 months

Carbery produced 60 minutes of top-class rugby to show he has lost none of his touch and Munster will now be hoping his injury nightmare is firmly behind him
Munster's Joey Carbery in action against Scarlets at Thomond Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 22:20
John Fallon

Joey Carbery said his immediate goal is to keep building towards the PRO14 final against his former side Leinster in two weeks after producing a man of the match display in his first start since January last year.

“It was brilliant. Obviously, conditions weren’t great today but we are delighted to come out with a win. We are using this as another step towards the final.

“I’m so glad to be back out there and it was so nice to get 60 minutes and get back into the flow of things,” said Carbery, who kicked four from four.

“No matter the conditions you just go back to your technique and just try and do what you always do. That’s what I did and I was happy to see them go over.” 

The key moment of the game was a break from Carbery from inside his own half to set up a try for Shane Daly and the out-half said he just acted on instinct when he collected a clearance from Scarlets scrum-half Dane Blacker.

“I suppose it just happens so quickly you don’t even notice it. You just kind of back all your training and stuff before and you just let it go. It was nice to get the ball back in my hands.”

Munster v Scarlets - Guinness PRO14

Joey Carbery masterclass gives Munster momentum for final push

