Dave Kearney hits half-century with a hat-trick of tries as Leinster beat Zebre

Zebre 31 Leinster 48

A fixture that was won 3-0 by Leinster last season this time produced ten tries but there was no doubting the superiority of the champions at Stadio Lanfranchi.

Dave Kearney led the way with a hat-trick which takes his Leinster try haul to 51, but Michael Bradley’s men, despite missing 15 to international duty, battled away to the end of a free-scoring game.

Cullen may have made wholesale changes but they still had the bonus point in the bag by the break despite having No.8 Alex Soroka, on his first start, relieved to get just a yellow card for a high tackle on prop Massimo Ceciliani after 20 minutes.

At that stage, Leinster led 10-6 after hooker Dan Sheehan dashed over for his fifth try of the season, and they actually increased their lead during that ten-minute period.

Harry Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin were central to the move in midfield which sent Cian Kelleher away down the right and he had the pace out wide to get in for an excellent try which Byrne converted from the right to lead 17-9 after 27 minutes.

Antonio Rizzi cut the gap to five with his fourth penalty for Zebre but then Leinster turned the screw and wrapped up the bonus point before the break with two good tries, with captain Luke McGrath charging down a clearance from Rizza to score.

Leinster continued to spray the ball wide Zebre were not able to cope with O’Loughlin again central as they carved open the home defence and Kearney used all his experience to beat two tackles to score with Byrne’s flawless kicking making it 31-12 at the break.

Gabriele D’Onofrio pulled back a try for Zebre before Sheehan burrowed over for his second.

Kearney got his 50th Leinster try after 58 minutes after good work by Byrne and O’Loughlin, with Hugh O’Sullivan taking over the kicking duties and landing a superb conversion from the left.

Kearney completed his hat-trick three minutes later when Byrne and Jamie Osborne combined to send him away for Leinster’s seventh try of the night, with Kilkenny native Tim Corkery coming on to make his debut in the closing stages, while Devin Toner came off the bench for his 260th appearance and is now just one off the record held by Gordon D’Arcy.

Scorers: Zebre: tries; G D’Onofrio, E Bello, N Taddia; cons, A Rizzi (2); pens; Rizzi (4). Leinster: tries, D Kearney (3), D Sheehan (2), C Kelleher, L McGrath; cons, H Byrne (4), H O’Sullivan; pen, Byrne.

Zebre: G Di Giulio; P Bruno, J Elliott, E Lucchin, G D’Onofrio; A Rizzi, J Renton; P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani, M Nocera; M Kearney, I Nagle; I Bianchi, P Junior Leavasa, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: L Masselli for Giammarioli 3; G Palazzani for Elliott 38-40; Palazzani for D’Onofrio 55; A Taurus for Nocera 57; L Krumov for Nagle 57; S Ortis for Bianchi 57; N Taddia for Ceciliani 61; N Casilio for Renton 63; E Bello for Buonfiglio 69.

Leinster: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; R Molony, J Dunne; J Murphy, S Penny, A Soroka.

Replacements: S O’Brien for Penny 39-41; H O’Sullivan for McGrath half-time; S O’Brien for Soroka 47; J Osborne for J O’Brien 54; J Tracy for Sheehan 57; M Bent for T Clarkson 57; M Hanan for Dooley 57; D Toner for Molony 65; T Corkery for Byrne 65.

Ref: M Mitrea (Italy).