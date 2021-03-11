Iain Henderson: Covid uncertainty has helped players 'spooked' by Lions talk

Iain Henderson believes that the ongoing uncertainty caused to rugby’s calendar by Covid-19 has actually prepared players for the pressure that comes with trying to earn a place on the British and Irish Lions squad.

Predications and debates about potential ‘tourists’ are ten a penny at this stage of the season every four years and that has been the case again throughout the current campaign which has itself been hit by the Covid outbreak in the French camp.

“Whether the summer tour or the Nations Cup, or with clubs having loads of games cancelled, everyone is in the mindset of looking forward with a huge level of uncertainty,” said Henderson today ahead of Sunday’s clash with Scotland.

“With all those things that are uncertain, we’re pretty well versed in blocking things out in the future and concentrating and knowing … if you don’t perform you mightn’t have extra games. Complete uncontrollables mean you mightn’t have extra games down the line too.

“That is helping guys I’d imagine get over being spooked by the Lions selection, but it hasn’t been raised in camp, it hasn’t been spoken about amongst players. It will be an exciting time for a lot of players who will be hoping to get on the Lions for the first time.”

Uncertain

It’s still uncertain as to whether any Lions tour can go ahead this summer but any Irish contribution to such a collective will be determined in no small part by what happens this weekend in Murrayfield and against England in Dublin six days later.

As things stand, the Scots wouldn’t be unreasonable in expecting a greater representation than has been the case in recent decades so this round four encounter in Edinburgh has much more riding on it than just Championship and brownie points.

“They have a massive counter-attack threat,” said Henderson. “They have substantial breakdown threats as well. Those are two of the areas we have looked at.

“We have looked at making sure when we do turn over the ball – guys like Finn Russell and Hogg are so good – we need to make sure that we are shutting those guys down early, make sure they don’t get a lifeline into the game through that.

“They have guys who can poach the whole way through their pack and backline too so our turnover defence will be huge for us.”

O’Connell’s influence has been obvious since taking over as forwards coach in January. Henderson has paid tribute to the Limerick man’s work previously and he was happy to do so again now that the pair have had more time working together as player and coach.

“I had played a good bit with Paulie and knew what he was like. From a player to coach, he hasn't really changed a huge amount. Still massive on his detail and his intent that he wants everyone to bring to everything.

“He gets everyone behind him. That's something that he's really brought in.

As I said before, he's really highlighting things that we might have been letting slip, making sure that guys are keeping up to standards, whether that be with lineout or breakdown or even around the place.

“It's something that, when you've been in the environment like we have for a few campaigns, it's easy for things to go by the wayside and a fresh set of eyes coming in… he's really lifted everyone up in terms of those sort of standards.

“So, it's great to have him in for that and I think everyone who is in here would agree that they've seen the impact.”