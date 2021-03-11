Munster hand Carbery first start on comeback trail

Joey Carbery has been handed his first start since January 2020 as Guinness PRO14 finalists Munster prepare to face Scarlets at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Carbery, 25, has made two appearances off the bench since returning from long-term injury and kicked the penalty that secured victory over Connacht last Friday which secured top spot in Conference B and a place in the PRO14 final

With an unassailable 12-point lead in the table, Johann van Graan has lived up to his promise of squad rotation for the final two weeks of the regular season as Munster prepare to face arch rivals Leinster in the decider in Dublin on March 27. Announcing his team on Thursday, the head coach has made seven changes to the side that beat Connacht 20-17. Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the side.

Carbery starts at 10 as Hanrahan, the first-choice fly-half in his absence, returns to the side at inside centre after missing the Connacht win. Hanrahan forms a new centre partnership with de Allende, who was sprung from the bench last weekend replacing Six Nations squad member Chris Farrell while Calvin Nash replaces Ireland wing Andrew Conway in an otherwise unchanged back three having scored two tries in last Saturday’s A team win over Connacht A.

With Craig Casey also back in the Irish camp, Carbery will be partnered by scrum-half Nick McCarthy.

There is an unchanged front row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer but Fineen Wycherley switches from lock to blindside flanker, replaced by Jean Kleyn, who partners captain Billy Holland in the second row. Wycherley starts in a back row that sees O’Sullivan at openside with Gavin Coombes retained at No.8.

On the bench, academy back-row Alex Kendellen is poised for his senior debut to complete his elevation from schools rugby with PBC last season. Two more academy players are among the replacements in lock Thomas Ahern and fly-half Jack Crowley, while scrum-half cover is provided by Leinster loanee Paddy Patterson, who is in line for his Munster debut after two Munster A performances.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, D de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, S Daly; J Carbery, N McCarthy; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland - captain; F Wycherley, J O’Sullivan, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, J Ryan, T Ahern, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, D Sweetnam.

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes - captain, S Evans; A O’Brien, D Blacker; S Thomas, M Jones, P Scholtz; M Jones, S Lousi; A Shingler, J Morgan, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: T Davies, K Mathias, A Jeffries, T Ratuva, U Cassiem, W Homer, P Asquith, J Williams.

Referee: Seán Gallagher (IRFU)