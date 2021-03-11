Elliot Daly dropped as Max Malins gets full-back nod against France

England have dropped Elliot Daly to give Max Malins his full-debut in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France at Twickenham.

Daly has been a mainstay in Eddie Jones’ first choice XV since 2016 and has been the preferred full-back since 2018, but his slump in form has resulted in his demotion to the bench with Malins taking over the 15 jersey.

The 28-year-old Saracens star gave an improved performance in the 40-24 defeat by Wales but it was still an error-strewn afternoon and Malins, a specialist full-back who has been in dazzling form on-loan at Bristol, comes in.

A second Lion has been axed by Jones after Jamie George was also named among the replacements, losing his place at hooker to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The third and final change to the side that effectively surrendered the title at the Principality Stadium sees Charlie Ewels come in for Jonny Hill in the second row.

It is the second time in this Six Nations that George has been ousted from the starting front row after also making way for Cowan-Dickie against Italy.

Cowan-Dickie excelled in the rout of the Azzurri at Twickenham but could not keep the jersey against Wales.

Centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first appearance in the 23 since being dropped as starting inside centre in the wake of the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland on the opening weekend. Lawrence will supply midfield cover from the bench.

Lions hooker Jamie George has lost his place in the starting XV (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Losses to Scotland and Wales have left England needing to salvage some pride from their final two matches against France and Ireland.

“This France game is one we are really looking forward to,” Jones said.

“We are of course disappointed that we can’t defend the Championship, but that makes this an even more important game. We want to show what we are capable of.

“The squad have competed really hard in training since Sunday. I believe this is the best 23 to really take the game to France and get us on the front foot.”