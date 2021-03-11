Johnny Sexton plays up potential of young Ireland squad

Johnny Sexton stands by his assertion made in the afterglow of victory over Italy that he has never been more confident about the direction his Ireland team are moving in but the captain is demanding they must continue to prove it on the pitch.

The Guinness Six Nations round-three win in the Roman sunshine two weeks ago lifted the spirits of Ireland supporters after back-to-back defeats to Wales and France, not just for the bonus-point 48-10 victory but the manner of the performance from Andy Farrell’s team.

It led Sexton, fresh from his 80-minute performance and perfect return of two penalties and six conversions from eight kicks, to purr about the development and attacking intent of a youthful squad in its second year under new management.

The fly-half, 35, doubled down on those post-match comments yesterday as Ireland continued preparations for Sunday’s visit to Murrayfield and the much stiffer challenge of Scotland in Edinburgh but warned that such performances may not be possible in every Test match.

Asked what excited him about the current Ireland squad, Sexton said: “The calibre of player, the calibre of coaches that we have.

“Even after the Wales game I was unbelievably proud. We go down to 14 and the thing that you can’t account for is character and we showed that in abundance. There were a couple of mistakes early in that second half that we wish we could go back and do again and it could have been a very famous victory for us, going down to 14 and getting a victory there. We still could have won it at the end, so we take big confidence from that.

“Against France, we took a step backwards because we didn’t see some of the opportunities that we had spoken about and we didn’t have the conviction to sort of go for it. We learned some lessons from that in terms of how we have a better intent to attack the game.

“Then we obviously produced against Italy but now we’ve got to do it again. Look, it’s not always going to be the way it was in terms of the opportunities presented themselves against Italy to run the ball, but if it’s not on this week against Scotland in a wet Murrayfield, then we’re not going to do it. We’re not going to do it to crowd-please, we’re here to win rugby matches and we get judged on that.

“I said it to the lads before the Italy game that I am more confident about where we’re going than I have ever been. I’m still of that mind but we need to go out and keep proving it on the pitch.”

Sexton believes increased player ownership under Farrell, who succeeded his former boss Joe Schmidt as head coach after the 2019 World Cup is a reason for optimism, particularly with the increased focus on empowering the squad’s leadership group that assists the captain.

“I think it’s going really well. I think the group by nature, the larger group, are quiet... and even the leadership group are a quiet bunch.

“They lead by their actions more so than their words but I think they’ve really come out of their shell over the last year.

“Faz has been encouraging them and before it wasn’t … Joe did have a leadership group but he didn’t encourage them as much as Faz does to really take ownership of it and drive things.

“It’s good both ways. Like, under Joe it was brilliant. You sit in, you get the plan, the way to go forward and you buy in and you do own it and you do take control of it but it’s just different. But it’s brilliant as well here, you’re trying to get guys to improve themselves as people, as leaders and we’re going in the right direction and the guys have been brilliant so far.”

Sexton has not been the only one in the Ireland set-up to mention a quiet group of players and he pointed to a series of personality tests conducted at Leinster by senior coach Stuart Lancaster as helping his own leadership approach in dealing with different team-mates, be they a fiery red, cool blue, earth green or sunshine yellow.

There are good and bad traits in each, with the reds, for example, capable of being competitive, demanding, determined and purposeful but also aggressive, controlling, overbearing and intolerant.

“The ones Stuart did, the traits come back in different colours. Some lads were firmly in the red.

“Some lads were yellow and blue and we had a lot of them and one or two reds, one of which moved on to another club.

“So, you learn a lot about yourself doing them. I was reluctant to do it for a while, it didn’t sit well with me but I did it.

“You learn about yourself and you learn about the other guys and how they react.

“You’re right, when I first came in and you had a load of senior players.... when I first came into Leinster you had Leo (Cullen), Shane Jennings, Brian O’Driscoll, Shane Horgan — these type of characters who were, I suppose, very similar to me.

“You’d do something and act in a certain way and they’d react well to it, they see positives in it.

“When you’re a senior player and guys come out of school, you just have to be different. They’re different people, they were brought up differently and it was a huge insight. I was delighted I did it.

“It doesn’t make you perfect in any way in terms of dealing with people, you’re always learning.”

So what colour was Sexton?

“Light blue,” he insisted before confessing: “I was planted firmly in the red!”