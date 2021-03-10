Joey Carbery looking to get valuable game time under his belt ahead of PRO14 final

Joey Carbery is targeting their dead rubber PRO14 clashes over the next two weekends for himself and Munster to get themselves fired-up for the final showdown against his former Leinster colleagues.

The 25-year old, who has had two cameo appearances off the bench over the last two weekends after being out for 13 months with an ankle injury, said he needs those games to get his sharpness back.

He kicked the winning penalty against Connacht on Friday night to book their place in the final against Leinster when they will hope to secure their first silverware in a decade.

Munster now have home clashes against Edinburgh and Scarlets before they play Leinster and Carbery hopes to use these to improve his match fitness.

“Definitely, try get as many minutes under my belt,” he said. “Obviously having been out for a while it is probably going to take another couple of weeks to get fully up and running but I think we can use these two weeks now to get our stuff together than we need to get sorted for the final and keep improving and with two weeks we can get a lot done and I think that’s our focus.”

Carbery’s next game will be only his 20th for Munster since joining them from Leinster in the summer of 2018 and he acknowledged that competition for the No 10 shirt has stepped up while he has been out through injury.

JJ Hanrahan took over the role after Carbery’s final game in January last year, while Ben Healy has come through to challenge and two other academy players Jake Flannery and Jack Crowley are also pushing for inclusion.

“The boys are doing so well at ten at the moment,” Carbery told Munster Rugby TV. “But I think that is a good thing as it makes us always on our ‘A’ game, even on the Monday and the Tuesday in training.

“We know that there is only two people who can be involved out of the five so we want to go out there and put our hands up, so we are all trying to help each other out and I think it is a real healthy place to be.”

Carbery’s introduction against Connacht on Friday night was only his seventh appearance at Thomond Park since he moved from Leinster but he was thrilled to be back out at the Limerick venue even if there were no fans.

“It’s great to be back at Thomond Park but obviously it would be a lot better if we had the fans. I love playing here and it was great to be back out there and our fans can generate enough energy off each other,” added Carbery, whose only loss there was to Leinster in December 2019.