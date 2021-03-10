Joey Carbery looking to get valuable game time under his belt ahead of PRO14 final

'It’s great to be back at Thomond Park but obviously it would be a lot better if we had the fans. I love playing here and it was great to be back'
Joey Carbery looking to get valuable game time under his belt ahead of PRO14 final

Joey Carbery at Munster squad training at UL yesterday. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:18
John Fallon

Joey Carbery is targeting their dead rubber PRO14 clashes over the next two weekends for himself and Munster to get themselves fired-up for the final showdown against his former Leinster colleagues.

The 25-year old, who has had two cameo appearances off the bench over the last two weekends after being out for 13 months with an ankle injury, said he needs those games to get his sharpness back.

He kicked the winning penalty against Connacht on Friday night to book their place in the final against Leinster when they will hope to secure their first silverware in a decade.

Munster now have home clashes against Edinburgh and Scarlets before they play Leinster and Carbery hopes to use these to improve his match fitness.

“Definitely, try get as many minutes under my belt,” he said. “Obviously having been out for a while it is probably going to take another couple of weeks to get fully up and running but I think we can use these two weeks now to get our stuff together than we need to get sorted for the final and keep improving and with two weeks we can get a lot done and I think that’s our focus.”

Carbery’s next game will be only his 20th for Munster since joining them from Leinster in the summer of 2018 and he acknowledged that competition for the No 10 shirt has stepped up while he has been out through injury.

JJ Hanrahan took over the role after Carbery’s final game in January last year, while Ben Healy has come through to challenge and two other academy players Jake Flannery and Jack Crowley are also pushing for inclusion.

“The boys are doing so well at ten at the moment,” Carbery told Munster Rugby TV. “But I think that is a good thing as it makes us always on our ‘A’ game, even on the Monday and the Tuesday in training.

“We know that there is only two people who can be involved out of the five so we want to go out there and put our hands up, so we are all trying to help each other out and I think it is a real healthy place to be.”

Carbery’s introduction against Connacht on Friday night was only his seventh appearance at Thomond Park since he moved from Leinster but he was thrilled to be back out at the Limerick venue even if there were no fans.

“It’s great to be back at Thomond Park but obviously it would be a lot better if we had the fans. I love playing here and it was great to be back out there and our fans can generate enough energy off each other,” added Carbery, whose only loss there was to Leinster in December 2019.

More in this section

Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Paul O’Connell adapting to new ways, but old warhorse still hates losing
Johnny Sexton takes a kick 27/2/2021 Paul O'Connell: The longer 'inspirational' Johnny Sexton can continue on the better
Toulouse's Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack 31/3/2019 French form guide: Toulouse class of 2021 a force to be reckoned with
Johnny Sexton takes a kick 27/2/2021

Johnny Sexton more than happy to take it one-year contract at a time

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up