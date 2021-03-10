Paul O’Connell adapting to new ways, but old warhorse still hates losing

There are four heads carved into modern Irish rugby’s Mount Rushmore, and Paul O’Connell’s decision to accept a role with the Ireland forwards means that all of them are still very much in plain sight long after their peaks as players have passed.

Ronan O’Gara is working the oracle at La Rochelle these days after stints with Racing 92 and Crusaders, Brian O’Driscoll is a near-constant presence on our screens and airwaves, while Johnny Sexton remains the national captain and undisputed first-choice 10 at the grand old age of 35.

O’Connell struggled to find his niche after retirement in 2015. The grind of life as a club coach wore thin after a short stint with Stade Francais and there was an honesty yesterday in admitting that the Six Nations experience to date has been “difficult” and “very intense”.

There is little time for family during the championship, but then he knew that as a player. His eyes would have been wide open in that sense. Maybe the greatest adaptation has been in cramming everything he knows and wants to share into bite-sized chunks.

Andy Farrell has guided him through the early stages, keeping a tight rein on the volume of information his coaches are afforded less it lapse into overkill when time is at such a premium, and O’Connell has also noted with interest how John Fogarty operates.

The Ireland scrum coach will hold off for a minute after every setpiece and allow the players to pull the picture apart and put it back together again before stepping in and offering his own take. Even a totemic figure like O’Connell is learning to stand back rather than stand so tall at times.

“That time restriction is probably what makes you keep things simple,” he said ahead of Sunday’s round-four trip to Murrayfield. “It makes you stick to what is relevant rather than trying to cover off everything.”

It’s not that his own playing days are exactly a distant memory, but other things have nonetheless changed significantly in six years, among them the move away from top-of-the-room presentations to more intimate, smaller groups where issues get teased out.

If there is a plus to living in a Covid bubble, then it is in the scope it offers coaches and players to sit down over a laptop in the team hotel, or for O’Connell to get to know players he would have had few dealings with before putting on his green tracksuit again.

“That’s something Andy is big into: getting to know players so that when you have to deliver a piece of information that might be sensitive or critical, that they trust you and understand where it is coming from,” he said.

“That’s how it works here from day to day.

“It is definitely very relaxed and I have seen that in a lot of environments. The coach-player relationship is a lot more relaxed than it used to be. It’s a lot more about understanding one another. It’s a lot more about asking questions to figure out where they are and where their understanding is at.

“That is a bit of a challenge for me, but it is something that I enjoy as well.”

It’s not hard to reason why. O’Connell was invited on to the management team precisely because of his encyclopedic rugby knowledge and his proven track record as a leader of men through his experiences with Munster, Ireland, and the Lions.

Marrying that with a modus operandi which prioritises player ownership across all aspects of the preparation — and Farrell’s determination to give his players more freedom to play the game as they see it — and it can’t be an easy balance to strike.

Not least for a man who is still a novice as a coach at this level of the game.

The evidence so far is that he is managing it pretty well indeed. Ireland’s lineout and maul were in dire need of a refit after the Autumn Nations Cup and both have shown significant improvement through the opening rounds against Wales, France, and Italy.

Of course, O’Connell being O’Connell, he expressed an annoyance yesterday at the number of penalties conceded at the lineout and the manner in which that has eased the pressure on the opposition at key times.

Ireland, he said, have to stop giving little things away and make themselves that bit harder to beat. If much has changed, then the man’s hatred for losing, and his determination to find a way to avoid it, have survived the long transition from onfield leader to off-field facilitator.

It is something that the managed to get some sort of handle on towards the end of his own playing days and work on again during that spell under Heyneke Meyer in Paris — but a leopard can’t just change its spots.

“Look, the losses are probably even harder to take,” he said. “All you can do is prepare the players as well as you can and then you have got to trust them to go and do the job. Then you have got to look back at what you did to prepare them, or you have got to reflect on what happened and tweak it, or whatever.”