Matt Gallagher to return to Munster training after lengthy spell on sidelines

Munster will welcome back full-back Matt Gallagher to team training after more than three months sidelined by injury but look likely to miss Chris Cloete for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 clash at home with Scarlets.

Johann van Graan’s side qualified for the PRO14 final last Friday night when a 20-17 derby victory over Connacht secured first place in Conference B. They will now face defending champions Leinster on Saturday, March 27, but the Thomond Park victory came at a cost with openside flanker Cloete suffering an ankle injury. The South African will undergo a scan this week, Munster said, and his availability appears to be doubtful.