Stuart Lancaster: Jamison Gibson-Park ‘believes he is No.1 and should start’

Three rounds into Ireland’s Six Nations and, while the team has been hit and miss, there have been any number of individual performances that have found the sweet spot.

Hugo Keenan has grabbed a hold of the full-back jersey, Robbie Henshaw has been imperious in the midfield, Tadhg Beirne has shone regardless of the number on his back and Will Connors returned to the side with an outstanding effort in Rome.

Apologies to those left out.

Less heralded, for whatever reason, has been Jamison Gibson-Park who has taken to Test rugby with aplomb with eight caps already amassed since last October and, four starts in his last half-dozen appearances.

Some of that has been down to the injury issues experienced by Conor Murray but the conversation about the scrum-halves lately has been predicated far more on those overlooked by the national brains trust than a man who has fufilled the role with so little fuss.

Maybe that very lack of fuss on Gibson-Park’s part is in some way to blame for it.

“People probably don’t appreciate what he offers,” said Stuart Lancaster who arrived at Leinster at much the same time as the Kiwi scrum-half in 2016, “but I think that’s changing because people are definitely seeing, are more aware of him now for sure.”

The Leinster senior coach describes a quiet, humble character with a sharp sense of humour whose unselfish energy has been appreciated at the province. And a man who he believes is deriving huge confidence from the trust shown in him by Andy Farrell.

Lancaster lauded the speed and width of his pass, his box-kicking and an x-factor which is something different to the other scrum-halves available to the Ireland management. Gibson-Park, it seems, is finally emerging from the shadows.

He arrived in Dublin with a supersub tag earned in Super Rugby with the Blues and the Hurricanes and it has stuck at Leinster where he has, for the most part, been second choice behind Luke McGrath, whose place in the Ireland camp he has all but taken.

There have been games where he has been preferred but McGrath has almost always been the go-to guy for Leo Cullen and, in that sense, it has been a more uneven spread of duties than that which pertained between Eoin Reddan and Isaac Boss not too long ago.

“To be honest, he probably came from New Zealand with that mindset,” said the former England head coach. “He was always the number two, he always came on in the last 10 and never really got a start.

“There were big games where he has started for Leinster in the last two or three years, probably the Scarlets game stands out in my mind. I think it was in the Champions Cup [semi-final in 2018]. He was excellent really.

“That level of consistency he has been searching for but it’s a lot to do with his mindset now. I think he believes he is the number one, thinks he should be starting. As a consequence, he plays like that. So, he plays with a lot more control and composure.

The 29-year old’s performance in the spring sunshine against Italy two weekends ago was probably his best in green and the choice between him and Murray will be followed with interest this week as Farrell decides between the form of some newer faces and the familiarity of more established stars.

It’s not the only poser of note for the visit to Murrayfield.

The back three is a ridiculously competitive department. Shane Daly remains with Munster this time but Jacob Stockdale is back in Ireland camp after an injury-enforced absence and he will vie with Keenan, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, and James Lowe for one of the three places on offer.

Earls is 33 now but his continuing worth to both Munster and Ireland was reaffirmed yesterday with the announcement of a one-year contract extension which will take him up to the summer of next year. Lowe, when fit, has been given every opportunity by Farrell to find his feet at international level since becoming available. That’s despite some poor and costly defensive reads so far in the Championship and Lancaster acknowledged that there is still some way to go in that regard.

“Defensively he’s still working hard,” said his club coach.

“When I spoke to him the other day, it is definitely something that is at the forefront of his mind, making sure that he is as solid defensively as he is in attack.

“That’s borne out of the system that he has come up in, in New Zealand, which would be a lot different to the defensive systems here in the UK and Ireland. I have been working with him and I know the Ireland guys have been doing the same.

“That’s still got to be there for him but he has fully embraced international rugby. He absolutely loves it. I don’t know what he’s going to be like when the crowds come back. He is going to be a real asset for Ireland in the lead up to the World Cup and in the World Cup.”