Keith Earls extends Munster contract to 2022

Keith Earls has signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract. The new deal keeps him at Munster until 2022.

The news comes less than a week after his national and provincial colleague Peter O'Mahony also inked a new agreement.

Ireland's second top try scorer of all time said: "Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through ensuring two very competitive environments.

"I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland."

Earls made his Ireland debut against Canada in 2008. He has won 91 caps and scored 33 tries for Ireland including eight at Rugby World Cups. The Limerick man toured with the Lions in South Africa in 2009 and started every game of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam Six Nations campaign.

He has featured for Munster 177 times scoring 57 tries having made his provincial debut in 2007 against the Ospreys.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director said: "Keith is a vastly experienced senior international player who continues to perform for both Ireland and Munster. He is a model professional and sets a great example for young players coming through in both the provincial and national environments."