Lions explore possibility of creating women's team

The British and Irish Lions are exploring the possibility of launching a women's team.

Royal London, the UK's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, have this morning inked a deal to become a principal partner of the women's Lions programme.

Royal London are now set to finance a feasibility study "which will examine whether a Lions women's team can be formed".

Discussions over the concept first became in 2019 but this announcement is a huge step in bringing the dream to reality for female players in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "We are very excited to have agreed a partnership with a brand of the calibre of Royal London. Like the Lions, Royal London is a purpose-driven organisation which aims to bring people together and build relationships. What’s more, we have joined forces with a company known for its innovative and engaging approach to sponsorship who I am sure will add enormous value to the series.

"The feasibility study is an important first step in determining whether a women’s Lions could be established, and we are very grateful to have Royal London’s support and investment."