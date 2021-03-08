Lions explore possibility of creating women's team

Lions explore possibility of creating women's team

British and Irish Lions' fans after the third test of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour at Eden Park, Auckland.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 13:37
Colm O’Connor

The British and Irish Lions are exploring the possibility of launching a women's team.

Royal London, the UK's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, have this morning inked a deal to become a principal partner of the women's Lions programme.

Royal London are now set to finance a feasibility study "which will examine whether a Lions women's team can be formed".

Discussions over the concept first became in 2019 but this announcement is a huge step in bringing the dream to reality for female players in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

British and Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "We are very excited to have agreed a partnership with a brand of the calibre of Royal London. Like the Lions, Royal London is a purpose-driven organisation which aims to bring people together and build relationships. What’s more, we have joined forces with a company known for its innovative and engaging approach to sponsorship who I am sure will add enormous value to the series.

"The feasibility study is an important first step in determining whether a women’s Lions could be established, and we are very grateful to have Royal London’s support and investment."

More in this section

Craig Casey celebrates with James Lowe 27/2/2021 Italian demolitions must always carry health warning for Ireland
Munster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14 Johann van Graan delighted after Munster clear PRO14 ‘semi-final’ hurdle
Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Dan McFarland critical of 'damp squib' change to PRO14 play-offs
Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14

Jacob Stockdale recalled to Ireland squad

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up