Jacob Stockdale recalled to Ireland squad

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale has been named in the Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations.
Stockdale missed the opening three games due to injury but following his return to action with his province in the PRO14, has been recalled by Andy Farrell. He replaces the injured Munster Shane Daly
The 36 man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.
Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness PRO14 fixtures over the weekend.