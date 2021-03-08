Jacob Stockdale recalled to Ireland squad

Jacob Stockdale recalled to Ireland squad

Jacob Stockdale

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 10:16
Colm O’Connor

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale has been named in the Ireland squad for the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations.

Stockdale missed the opening three games due to injury but following his return to action with his province in the PRO14, has been recalled by Andy Farrell. He replaces the injured Munster Shane Daly

The 36 man squad will travel to Edinburgh on Friday ahead of playing Scotland on Sunday at BT Murrayfield.

Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in Ireland camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Guinness PRO14 fixtures over the weekend.

Ireland Squad Rounds 4 & 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) , Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Will Connors (Leinster/UCD), Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College), CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

More in this section

Munster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14 Johann van Graan delighted after Munster clear PRO14 ‘semi-final’ hurdle
Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Dan McFarland critical of 'damp squib' change to PRO14 play-offs
Ulster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Leinster seal PRO14 final date with Munster after dramatic night in Belfast
Craig Casey celebrates with James Lowe 27/2/2021

Italian demolitions must always carry health warning for Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up