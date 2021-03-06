Leinster seal PRO14 final date with Munster after dramatic night in Belfast

Leinster seal PRO14 final date with Munster after dramatic night in Belfast

Leinster's Dan Sheehan dives over to score his side's fifth try during their Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium. 

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 21:33
Tom Nelson, Kingspan Stadium

Guinness PRO14

Ulster 19

Leinster 38

Leinster will play Munster in the Guinness PRO14 final in three weeks time after securing top spot in Conference A with two games to spare.

Despite missing a host of internationals and key players for the trip to Kingspan Stadium, the defending champions made it 13 bonus-point wins in 14 games this season condemning Ulster, who played the final 50 minutes with 14 players, to another depressing defeat against their Irish rivals.

An eventful first half, which lasted just five minutes short of an hour because of the number of stoppages, was littered with talking points and major incidents.

There were five tries and four cards – three yellow and one red for replacement Ulster prop Andrew Warwick after 31 minutes which effectively killed Ulster’s chances of upsetting the champions.

Both teams had spells down to 13 players and Leinster were ruthless in the second quarter scoring two tries when Ulster lost Warwick and Stuart McCloskey to the sin bin.

It had all started so well for Ulster with early tries by Marcell Coetzee and fit-again flying wing Robert Baloucoune, who marked his first start in over a year finishing off a brilliant move in the corner as Ulster raced into a 12-3 lead after 14 minutes. Devin Toner was sin-binned early for a high tackle on little Michael Lowry and Ulster capitalised with Coetzee punching over from close range in the ninth minute.

Two brilliant off-loads from Kieran Treadwell and McCloskey were the memorable moments in the build-up to Baloucoune’s try which he finished clinically in the corner.

Leinster managed the game superbly and their decision-making and composure meant Ulster’s early lead didn’t last for long. The half-backs of Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne steered them efficiently around the park and even though Jimmy O’Brien was sin-binned for accidentally making contact with Ian Madigan’s head to briefly put them down to 13 players they responded well with Michael Bent scoring from close range after 24 minutes. Ross Byrne converted to reduce Ulster’s lead to 12-10.

McCloskey was next into the bin for a deliberate knock-on and from there, it was all Leinster who notched up a further two tries before the interval.

Luke McGrath almost got over the line after a searing run by Max O’Reilly but Josh van der Flier made no mistake with Leinster’s second try putting them in front for the first time after 29 minutes.

With Eric O’Sullivan off the field for a HIA, his replacement Warwick was punished for a high elbow on Ed Byrne and received a red card.

Coetzee, who was struggling from a knock picked up earlier, made way when O’Sullivan was passed fit to come back on.

Ulster gave away nine first-half penalties compared to Leinster’s four and the home side could not keep the ball long enough to trouble Leinster, who grew stronger as the half wore on. That superiority was reflected on the scoreboard when Ed Byrne touched down for their third try, which Ross Byrne converted brilliantly to put Leinster 24-12 ahead at the break.

An electrifying break by Baloucoune deserved a try after the restart but his effort was disallowed for crossing and Ulster’s challenge wilted. Leinster secured the bonus point after 57 minutes when Rhys Ruddock finally got over despite several minutes of heroic defence by Ulster on their line. Byrne converted to make it 28 points in a row for the champions.

Ulster did get a third try but it took a massive effort to get it with Leinster defending their line as if the game depended on it. Nick Timoney’s sheer persistence paid off with Leinster finishing the game with 14 players when Ruddock was sin-binned for Leinster’s repeated offside infringement during a period of grunt work by both sets of forwards.

As if to remind Ulster once again of their conveyor belt of talent, it was one of Leinster’s newest stars Dan Sheehan who grabbed the fifth try on a sobering night for Ulster.

Rather than getting closer, on nights like this it looks like the gap between Leinster and the chasing pack is widening.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Coetzee, Baloucoune, Timoney; Con: Cooney, Lowry

Scorers for Leinster: Tries – Bent, van der Flier, E Byrne, Ruddock, Sheehan; Cons: R Byrne 4; Pen: R Byrne 

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee 

Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, M Moore, C Izuchukwu, S Reidy, A Mathewson, S Moore, R Lyttle.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, S Penny 

Replacements: D Sheehan, P Dooley, T Clarkson, R Molony, J Murphy, R Osborne, J Osborne, J Dunne 

 Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

More in this section

Cornish Pirates v Saracens - Green King IPA Championship - Mennaye Field Saracens beaten by Cornish Pirates in Championship opener
A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018 Edinburgh and Benetton off due to Covid case
Calvin Nash celebrates scoring a try with team mates 6/3/2021 Calvin Nash impresses in interpro thriller
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-CASTRES-LA ROCHELLE

O'Gara's La Rochelle suffer surprise second successive defeat

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up