Calvin Nash impresses in interpro thriller

Munster's Calvin Nash celebrates scoring a try

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 14:06
John Fallon, The Sportsground

A Interpro

Connacht Eagles 24 

Munster A 24 

Calvin Nash sent out a timely reminder to Johann van Graan as he ran in two tries in an entertaining clash at the Sportsground where both sides surrendered 12-point leads.

Nash, with just six first appearances this season and with Munster set to rotate in their remaining PRO14 games against Scarlets and Benetton, also spent a spell in the bin for a deliberate knock-on in the opening half.

Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and winger Diarmuid Kilgallen scored tries for Connacht who lead 12-0 after 22 minutes but Munster took over and tries from Nash and Liam Coombes, along with the boot of Jake Flannery helped them lead 17-12 at the break. Quick-thinking from Jack Crowley set up Nash for his second try with a crossfield kick as they went 24-12 in front but Connacht fought back. A try from replacement scrum-half Stephen Kerins got them back in contention and former Galway All-Ireland minor hurling winner Shane Jennings levelled with a try in the left corner but Conor Fitzgerald missed the difficult conversion.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: D Tierney-Martin, D Kilgallen, S Kerins, S Jennings. Cons: C Fitzgerald (2).

Scorers for Munster: Tries: C Nash (2), L Coombes. Cons: J Flannery (3). Pen: Flannery 

CONNACHT EAGLES: O McNulty; P Sullivan, B O’Donnell, C Forde (S O’Brien 50), D Kilgallen (S Jennings 71); C Fitzgerald, C Reilly (S Kerins 33); C Ward (C Kenny 31, O’Donnell 78), D Tierney-Martin (D Adamson 16), D Robertson-McCoy (Ward 61); C Prendergast, C Booth; D Byrne (O McCormack 53), S Masterson, A Papali’i (D McCormack 64).

MUNSTER: D Sweetnam; C Nash (S French 59), A McHenry, J Crowley, L Coombes (C Phillips 59); J Flannery, P Patterson (E Coughlan 66); L O’Connor, D Barron (R Marshall 41), K Knox (R Salanoa 41); C Hurley, T Ahern; T O’Donnell (Barron 52), J Daly, A Kendellen.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (Munster).

