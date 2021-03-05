Billy Holland now looking for fairytale way to sign off

'It was a real tussle, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest game in the world and one or two big moments made a big difference'
Billy Holland now looking for fairytale way to sign off

Mike Haley, left, celebrates with Munster team-mates Craig Casey, Jack O'Donoghue and Billy Holland after scoring his side's second try. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 22:20
Simon Lewis

Billy Holland spoke of his and Munster’s relief at reaching the Guinness PRO14 final and his team finally getting over the line in what was effectively a semi-final against Connacht.

The Munster captain on the night, who became his province’s second-highest capped player last week before announcing his intention to stop playing at the end of the season. Now Holland, 35, will have a first final in four years to play in, on March 27.

“Relief we’re into a final, it’s great,” Holland said. “That was the target going into the game. Lots to work on with our performance. Connacht are a good side and they threw everything at us. Some facets of our game didn’t work very well today but semi-finals are about getting over the line and we haven’t always managed that so we’re going to take the result and move forward and look forward to that in three weeks’ time.”

Head coach Johann van Graan added: “We spoke about it in-house as a real semi-final week for us, we knew that if we came through this we would be in the final. It was, in inverted commas, a typical semi-final. Two good teams that didn’t want to let go. All credit to Connacht, they stuck into that game. It was a real tussle, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest game in the world and one or two big moments made a big difference. I’m very glad about that.”

That the man of the match was Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury underlined how Munster had just about got over the line. Thornbury had been a real menace at the home side’s misfiring lineout and he also secured a couple of breakdown penalties and charged down two kicks.

“It was very tough, pretty gutted with it,” Thornbury said afterwards. “You know coming down here it’s going to be very tough but they’ve been grinding out results all year and in fairness they did it again today.”

More in this section

Jack O'Sulllivan and Jeremy Loughman celebrate after the game 5/3/2021 Talking points: Munster must now discover killer touch for PRO14 decider 
Ross Byrne kicks a penalty 22/8/2020 Ross Byrne given first start at 10 since December against Ulster
Cian Healy 13/2/2021 Cian Healy becomes the latest key player to sign a new IRFU deal
Munster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14

Munster reach first PRO14 final under Johann van Graan with gritty win over Connacht

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up