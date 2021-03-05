Billy Holland now looking for fairytale way to sign off

Billy Holland spoke of his and Munster’s relief at reaching the Guinness PRO14 final and his team finally getting over the line in what was effectively a semi-final against Connacht.

The Munster captain on the night, who became his province’s second-highest capped player last week before announcing his intention to stop playing at the end of the season. Now Holland, 35, will have a first final in four years to play in, on March 27.

“Relief we’re into a final, it’s great,” Holland said. “That was the target going into the game. Lots to work on with our performance. Connacht are a good side and they threw everything at us. Some facets of our game didn’t work very well today but semi-finals are about getting over the line and we haven’t always managed that so we’re going to take the result and move forward and look forward to that in three weeks’ time.”

Head coach Johann van Graan added: “We spoke about it in-house as a real semi-final week for us, we knew that if we came through this we would be in the final. It was, in inverted commas, a typical semi-final. Two good teams that didn’t want to let go. All credit to Connacht, they stuck into that game. It was a real tussle, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest game in the world and one or two big moments made a big difference. I’m very glad about that.”

That the man of the match was Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury underlined how Munster had just about got over the line. Thornbury had been a real menace at the home side’s misfiring lineout and he also secured a couple of breakdown penalties and charged down two kicks.

“It was very tough, pretty gutted with it,” Thornbury said afterwards. “You know coming down here it’s going to be very tough but they’ve been grinding out results all year and in fairness they did it again today.”