More twists remain, but for now this is do or die for Leinster and Ulster

Now or never. Winner takes all. Do or die. Whatever way you cut it, Ulster need a win when Leinster rock up to the Kingspan Stadium this evening for a game that could decide which side makes it through to the Guinness PRO14 final from Conference A.

We say ‘could’ not so much because there are two more rounds left after this. Leinster bring a six-point cushion to Belfast, after all, and they are more or less guaranteed to take care of Zebre and Ospreys in the remaining fixtures, regardless of what happens here.

The PRO14 just doesn’t ‘do’ shocks of that nature.

No, the real doubt is in whether the season will pan out as advertised. The Rainbow Cup is supposed to kick in next month but Covid-19 is still calling the shots and the chances of any such two-way traffic between Europe and South Africa seems, well, highly unlikely.

Ask the Lions and the Springboks about that.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said last month that he expects the season to revert back to its original long-form schedule if the new cup competition doesn’t pan out but the tournament organisers have been tight-lipped through to now.

The bottom line is that subsequent events may well paint this game in a rather less dramatic light than that illuminating the stage from our current angle but it does at least have enough about it to stand out from the usual crowd of PRO14 fare.

For Ulster, any changing of the goalposts down the line doesn’t alter the fact that taking Leinster's scalp would be huge. It's something they have managed just once in nine previous meetings across regular league meetings, PRO14 knockout ties and in Europe.

It’s only eight weeks since this pair met at the RDS with Leinster the ones five points adrift and under the pump. A ruthless second-half performance claimed the spoils that night and left a previously unbeaten visiting side with plenty to ponder.

Ulster’s Andrew Warwick wheeled out a list of lessons learned that night when speaking this week: the easy entries they gave Leinster into their 22, the penalties conceded, the knock-ons, and the need to play the game in the right areas.

Leinster, meanwhile, were sending their own message, assistant coach Robin McBryde rueing the number of missed tackles they recorded last week when beating against Glasgow and the poor technique that fed into those numbers.

“Ulster will be looking to get a bit of revenge from the last time we played them in the RDS so it is a big game for both,” said the Welshman. “They have quality players throughout their team and they haven’t played that much rugby.

“They have only played a couple of games since we last played them so they are going to be fresh and well-prepared. They have powerful runners, they have a back three that is very fast and so we will have to improve.”

He’s right about that back three. Robert Baloucoune makes a first start since his return from injury and he slots in with Jacob Stockdale and the excellent Michael Lowry and a wider back line that looks significantly more dangerous than that of the visitors.

Leinster have been boosted already this week with the news yesterday that Cian Healy has signed a new one-year deal with the province and the IRFU that takes him through to the summer of 2022 but the veteran won’t be on hand here.

Ed Byrne is one of four of their players who has been released from international camp for this one. He makes up a decent front row with James Tracy and Michael Bent but their back five is exceptional with Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock also back in blue after Ireland duties.

Both sides field exciting and experienced half-back pairings with all four starters probably viewing this as a golden opportunity to highlight credentials for Test level having been largely overlooked by Andy Farrell lately.

Ross Byrne, who came off the bench against France, starts at ten for Leinster for the first time since mid-December having lined up at both 12 and 13 for the province since then. Younger brother Harry misses out after going through HIA return-to-play protocols this week.

Ulster are capable of pulling it off but Leinster don't get caught out often. Away win.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, M Moore, C Izuchukwu, S Reidy, A Mathewson, S Moore, R Lyttle.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, D Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, S Penny.

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, T Clarkson, R Molony, J Murphy, R Osborne, J Osborne, J Dunne.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).