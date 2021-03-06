'They put their lives on hold': Imminent World Cup postponement adds to disappointment for Ireland

The Ireland women’s squad gathered at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbottstown yesterday evening after yet another plunge down the tracks of the Covid-19 rollercoaster.

What should have been further preparation for next weekend’s Rugby World Cup qualifier against Spain in Madrid for the 36 players, led by captain Ciara Griffin and fellow leaders Lindsay Peat and Sene Naoupu assembled by head coach Adam Griggs was to become something different altogether following the news on Tuesday evening that this year’s global showpiece of the women’s game was set to be postponed until 2022.

At the moment, the postponement of the tournament, set to be hosted by New Zealand this September 18-October 16, is still only a recommendation by the game’s governing body but it is set to be considered and then ratified by the Rugby World Cup Board and World Rugby Executive Committee on Monday, International Women’s Day, and Tuesday respectively.

No-one, at least not in the Ireland camp, is expecting a last-minute reprieve and so Griggs will gather his players, allow them to vent their disappointment and swiftly turn the focus towards preparing for next month’s rearranged and revised Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The head coach, management team and the players themselves are used to disruption by now. Since the first lockdown a year ago, when the 2020 Six Nations was postponed indefinitely, Griggs has overseen 18 training camps, two practice matches and a single Test for Ireland in 12 months. That came last October against Italy when the Six Nations resumed only for the final game against France to be postponed due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The same reasons apply for RWC2021’s imminent postponement with World Rugby given indications from the New Zealand government that a two-week hotel-based quarantine would be required for all incoming teams ahead of the six-week tournament and surmising that was too much to ask of amateur athletes.

“It’s deeply frustrating,” Griggs told the Irish Examiner yesterday of the latest setback for the Ireland players.

“We’ve put in a lot of work but in one sense what is a positive is that we’ve been able to continue to train under the elite sports exemption and that’s been brilliant for the squad.

“We’ve never had so much time together but at the same time we are a group of rugby players who desperately want to play games and the news this week around the World Cup is just one of those things that hits home where it’s at the moment.”

What adds to the sense of frustration is that Ireland had finally seen light at the end of the tunnel in terms of World Cup qualification after a series of cancellations and postponements with next weekend’s play-off semi-final in Spain followed by a potential final against Italy or Scotland. Now that, too, has fallen victim to the pandemic.

Having a World Cup postponed is disappointing but we were probably more looking towards the World Cup qualifiers and where they sit because we’ve obviously still got to get to the World Cup.

“So it’s a case of the unknown as to when those qualifiers will be now and we’re now waiting to hear from World Rugby the process of how we get there. That’s already changed a couple of times. Before Covid it was a round-robin tournament, then with Covid it was limited to a semi-final and a final so all those things have to be ironed out as well. It will give us more time to be more prepared and now what we look forward to is that Six Nations and if we can get those three games in at least that will set us up nicely to have some match minutes in the bank.”

Griggs was also viewing this weekend’s squad get-together positively despite it being yet another camp without a game immediately on the horizon.

“It’s a blessing in disguise we’ve got camp this weekend. It’s important for us as a group to come together and go through the process of feeling disappointed. That’s one of the first messages I’ll talk to the group about (yesterday) evening, that it’s more than healthy for us to feel disappointed with the work we’ve put in but at least we can now shift our focus to that Six Nations.”

The head coach is well aware of what his squad has been going through.

“It’s hugely difficult for these players. They put their lives on hold when they’ve got other things in life going on and I can only credit our group because they are so committed to this cause and they’ve got very good at being extremely adaptable and riding the highs and lows of every situation.

“So we’re really lucky we can come together to train and have conversations rather than being sat at home going through those emotions by yourself. I guess we’re just trying to put that silver lining on it.”