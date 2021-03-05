Cian Healy becomes the latest key player to sign a new IRFU deal

The veteran loosehead prop has penned a deal that will take him through to the summer of 2022
Cian Healy becomes the latest key player to sign a new IRFU deal

Cian Healy. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 10:44
Brendan O'Brien

If Ireland’s efforts on the pitch have been mixed in this Six Nations then results off it have been better.

Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony, and Iain Henderson had already signed up to new central contracts with the IRFU and it has now been announced that Cian Healy has joined them with a one-year deal that takes him up to the summer of 2022.

Healy is 33 now and recovered from a career-threatening injury in the middle of the last decade to push through the 100-cap barrier. He has now played 107 games for Ireland having made his debut against Australia 12 years ago.

He was also a British and Irish Lion in 2013. Injury cut that tour short but, at his best, Healy was world-class and he is still a key part of the Ireland squad even as Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne challenges him for the starting loosehead slot.

“Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora. “He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level. Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year.”

The Dubliner has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four European Cups with Leinster, not to mention his PRO14 collection.

“My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever,” said Healy. “I am lucky enough to currently be part of two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

“I’m loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia.”

The IRFU has still to confirm deals for Keith Earls, Tadhg Furlong, and CJ Stander but all three are expected to renew their ties with the union and their provinces.

More in this section

Alex Sanderson File Photo Sale using cognitive behavioural techniques to improve their decision making
Bernard Laporte to explain France’s Covid-19 outbreak to French government Bernard Laporte to explain France’s Covid-19 outbreak to French government
Italy v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Andy Farrell at ease with contract dealings and Johnny Sexton situation
Ben Healy 2/3/2021

Five academy graduates sign senior Munster contracts

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up