Andy Farrell awaiting news on Lions and Ireland tour prospects

Andy Farrell has declared that the decision on any involvement he may have with the British and Irish Lions this year will ultimately be out of his own hands.

The Ireland head coach has been linked with the same defence brief with Warren Gatland reportedly keen on reprising elements of the tours on which both men served in 2013 when Australia were beaten and again in 2017 when the New Zealand chapter ended in stalemate.

Farrell was deliberately vague on his interest in a role that is also at the mercy of Covid-19 given the situation here in Europe and, more pertinently, in South Africa where they are due to face the Springboks.

Also part of the equation is a mooted tour of the Pacific Islands by his Ireland team.

“You've got to ask, at the end of the day, whether you can go on both tours, you know? That decision will be out of my hands,” he said yesterday as a reduced Ireland squad gathered for a two-day training camp on what is a down week for the Six Nations.

"But, at the same time, you would say that there are fors and againsts, isn't there? On both sides. Having somebody on the Irish management on the Lions management: is that a benefit to our lads going?

"What type of age group are those boys that are going on that (Pacific Islands) tour? Are they the next generation now for Irish rugby? What does the Irish tour look like? What does the Lions tour look like?

"There's all sorts of things to do. That's why I've said all along my only remit will be to do what's right for Irish rugby."

Farrell is hoping for clarity on both tours by the end of this month. For what it is worth, Joe Schmidt turned down a similar opportunity back in 2016 when he was mentioned as a likely candidate for the Lions staff that travelled the following year.

“A big part of the motivation for me not being involved in the Lions was going to the USA and Japan and working with this next cadre of players,” said Schmidt back then, “because the best of our players will go on the Lions and the more the better.”

Australia have offered to play host to the Lions while the UK government has reportedly been less than enthusiastic about a request to hold the tour on ‘home’ soil but with the treasury there underwriting the event in case of any financial losses.