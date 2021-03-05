Munster can secure Guinness PRO14 final spot tonight but focus fully on Connacht

Munster return home to Thomond Park for the first time in six weeks tonight and with the stars aligning as they bid to nail down a spot in the Guinness PRO14 final later this month. Not that Johann van Graan is expecting Conference B rivals and neighbours Connacht to roll over without a fight.

The news has been entirely positive for van Graan since Munster’s last home game saw Leinster reassert their dominance over them with a 13-10 victory in Limerick on January 23. Three wins on the road, at Benetton, Edinburgh and, last Friday, in Cardiff over the Blues have given the men in red a nine-point cushion over Connacht at the top of Conference B with three games remaining.

A win over inter-provincial rivals tonight, and their objective of a first final since 2017 will be achieved. The challenge of beating likely Conference A winners Leinster in the final following five successive defeats to the old enemy, three of them in PRO14 semi-finals, can wait.

irst they have to get there and in Connacht they face a side with form of its own, three straight wins themselves and with ambitions of their own under Andy Friend.

Yet form and the rugby gods appear to be with the home side tonight. Connacht have not beaten Munster in their last six meetings and come into this fixture having scraped a victory in Treviso at winless Benetton last Friday thanks to Bundee Aki’s late try. Throw in the feelgood factor of a new contract announced yesterday for skipper Peter O’Mahony, fly-half Joey Carbery’s successful first steps back towards reclaiming the number 10 jersey and even the sight of World Cup winner RG Snyman running again for the first time in six months in sight of a return before season’s end and all in the Munster garden appears rosy.

Not that head coach van Graan is getting carried away. He was at pains to urge patience where Carbery’s return, which started at the Arms Park seven days ago with 16 minutes off the bench, is concerned. And he described Munster’s PRO14 campaign to date, with just two defeats in 13 as “a steady season”.

“We’ve had some difficult results,” van Graan said this week, “we’ve had some games where we’ve scored some fantastic tries, we’ve had some games where we needed to come from behind and certain games where we were in front by a lot and teams came back. So we won in a lot of different games and that’s why we are currently leading the conference by nine points.

"It’s all about getting us into that (final) in terms of the journey and we’ve got three weekends in the round-robin and our only focus is Connacht, a team that we respect, and hopefully we can put in a performance on Friday night that will get us the win and that will lead to the next step.”

Connacht, though, have impressed van Graan a great deal this season, particularly in the Heineken Champions Cup against both Bristol Bears and Racing 92, although both were losing performances.

“I think they have got a very solid plan. I think there is this perception that they just throw every single ball around and they play this open game. If we look at them closely, they are very good with their set-piece. They have got some clever plans. Their kicking game is very solid. I think Jack Carty’s varied kicking game is very good. They kick well off nine with (Kieran) Marmion and (Caolin) Blade.

"They have got, let’s call it a very hard-working tight-five. You have got to be on top of your game to get on top of them.

“One of their most underrated things is their direct attack in the 22. They are one of the teams that attack the best in that part of the pitch. Their body height and their speed of ball, they have got some powerful runners. You have just got to look at someone like Bundee. Connacht are a very well-rounded team. They have qualified again for Europe I think, or they are close to that qualification. You don’t just qualify for Europe if you are not a good team.

“You just have to look at their performances against Bristol and Racing, some of the top teams in Europe. That’s a quality side who we are facing on Friday night.”

Also one on a mission of its own as Connacht head coach Friend underlined yesterday.

“We know exactly what we need to do in Limerick. There has been barely any talk of securing Champions Cup qualification because our first objective has always been first place in the Conference B, so all our focus since last weekend has been on getting a win that gives us that fighting chance of a final spot.”

It is all set up very nicely but Munster remain favourites to get the job done at the earliest opportunity and take a step closer to long-awaited silverware.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, J O’Sullivan, N McCarthy, J Carbery, D de Allende.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler - captain, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, M Burke, J Aungier, N Murray, E Masterson, K Marmion, S O’Brien (academy), A Wootton.