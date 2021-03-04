Sale using cognitive behavioural techniques to improve their decision making

Sale are using cognitive behavioural techniques to strengthen their challenge for the Gallagher Premiership title.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson has turned to CBT, a psychotherapy treatment that challenges faulty thinking patterns, after a series of discussions with Australian and New Zealand teams during the first lockdown.

Sale halted a two-match losing run when they toppled champions Exeter last Friday and the following morning the squad were asked to analyse the reasons behind their high penalty count.

Their quest for a top-four finish continues with Friday’s clash against Newcastle and Sanderson’s long-term aim is to enhance his players’ decision-making and composure.

“Since I’ve come in we’ve been working on the mental aspects of the game, not just the physical,” Sanderson, who was appointed Sharks boss in mid-January, said.

It’s about the emotions, feelings and thoughts that affect your behaviours. Can you stay in the moment? Are you aware of your emotions? How do they drive your behaviours?

“That’s a big thing in sport at the moment, as it is in the world. It’s something I latched on to through Richmond AFL and the Crusaders.

“A lot of the Antipodean teams are a little bit further ahead in terms of psychology and the mental aspect of the game.

“We try to understand how a spiral of backing up negatives can, as an obvious example, lead to giving away penalties like we did against Exeter.

“We go through it the day after the game while it’s still fresh – here’s the 10-minute block in the game, what we were thinking, feeling and doing? It’s so that next time we’re in that position, we have the tools to arrest the spiral.

“When you get more frustrated with your behaviours, it spirals your thoughts into a more negative way of thinking. The players are enjoying it because they’re finding their own answers.” Sanderson has steered Sale to three wins from five matches since succeeding Steve Diamond in January, among them prized victories over Bristol and Exeter.

Dean Richards, his experienced opposite number at round 12 opponents Newcastle, is pleased that Sanderson completed 13 years as part of Saracens’ back room staff before accepting the role of number one.

“It’s great to see young English coaches going and serving their apprenticeships, which Alex definitely did at Saracens, and then taking that next step up on the ladder,” Richards said.

“Some boys can get thrown in without serving that time, which you really need to do, and it’s pleasing to see English coaches developing in that way.” The second of Friday’s two fixtures sees Leicester host London Irish at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.