Bernard Laporte to explain France’s Covid-19 outbreak to French government

Bernard Laporte will appear before the French government on Friday to explain the coronavirus outbreak that threatens France’s involvement in the Guinness Six Nations.

The French Rugby Federation president must present the findings of the internal investigation into why 12 players and four backroom staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie, tested positive for Covid-19.

Laporte will face education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, who has threatened to withdraw Les Bleus from the Six Nations due to the outbreak.

It has emerged that Galthie left France’s bubble on the opening weekend to watch his son play rugby, while members of the squad also went out to eat waffles when in Rome to play Italy.

France’s round three fixture against Scotland had to be postponed because of the escalating number of cases and is set to be rearranged for March 26.

As the tournament favourites’ next opponents at Twickenham on Saturday week, England will be monitoring closely the outcome of Laporte’s meeting with the government.

Meanwhile, the first tranche of the 2.6million tickets available for the 2023 World Cup in France will go on sale on March 15.

Fans who have registered to join the ‘2023 Family’ scheme by March 13 will be eligible to purchase ‘Follow My Team’ and ‘City’ packs as part of a pre-sale period that runs until April 5, with general sale beginning on April 6.

Tickets for individual matches will go on sale in 2022 and will operate on a first come, first served basis.