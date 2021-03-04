Rugby Players Ireland urge public to 'be kind' as trend of online abuse continues

'By showcasing some of the content that has been directed at players, this series of animated videos is an important step in highlighting online trolling and the impact of such behaviours'
Rugby Players Ireland urge public to 'be kind' as trend of online abuse continues

Ireland players look dejected after conceding a third try during the Six Nations clash with England last year. In recent times, players are becoming more and more targeted by online trolls on social media sending abusive messages. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 15:06
Simon Lewis

A new animated series of video encouraging people to “be kind online” has been released by Rugby Players Ireland and Z Zurich Foundation to combat worrying toxic abuse towards players on social media.

The first of three videos to be rolled out over the final stages of the current Guinness Six Nations was released on Thursday as the latest stage of RPI’s Tackle Your Feelings campaign, which began in 2016.

It focuses on toxic abuse relating to player performance, with the video’s content voiced by children in an attempt to tackle trolling and highlighting racism and sexism on social media. RPI said all three animations were created using real tweets that have been directed at Irish rugby players.

“Whilst social media can be a very positive force, as we have seen particularly during the lockdowns, Irish rugby players have been tagged in some toxic abuse on social media and through DMs,” Rugby Players Ireland CEO Simon Keogh said at the launch of the video.

“By showcasing some of the content that has been directed at players, this series of animated videos is an important step in highlighting online trolling and the impact of such behaviours.

“With the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, we are aiming to tackle the mental impact trolling can have on individuals whilst also urging people to be kind online. I would encourage everyone to visit www.tackleyourfeelings.com to find out more about overcoming the impact it has on mental wellbeing.”

More in this section

Craig Casey 2/3/2021 Munster recall Irish trio for Connacht clash
Peter O'Mahony 2/3/2021 Peter O’Mahony inks new two year deal
Dan McFarland and Dwayne Peel before the game 19/2/2021 Future of Dwayne Peel thrown into uncertainty as Scarlets interested in Ulster coach
Italy v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico

Andy Farrell hoping for clarity on Lions role and Ireland tour by month's end

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up