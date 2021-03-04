Rugby Players Ireland urge public to 'be kind' as trend of online abuse continues

A new animated series of video encouraging people to “be kind online” has been released by Rugby Players Ireland and Z Zurich Foundation to combat worrying toxic abuse towards players on social media.
The first of three videos to be rolled out over the final stages of the current Guinness Six Nations was released on Thursday as the latest stage of RPI’s Tackle Your Feelings campaign, which began in 2016.
It focuses on toxic abuse relating to player performance, with the video’s content voiced by children in an attempt to tackle trolling and highlighting racism and sexism on social media. RPI said all three animations were created using real tweets that have been directed at Irish rugby players.
“Whilst social media can be a very positive force, as we have seen particularly during the lockdowns, Irish rugby players have been tagged in some toxic abuse on social media and through DMs,” Rugby Players Ireland CEO Simon Keogh said at the launch of the video.
“By showcasing some of the content that has been directed at players, this series of animated videos is an important step in highlighting online trolling and the impact of such behaviours.
“With the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, we are aiming to tackle the mental impact trolling can have on individuals whilst also urging people to be kind online. I would encourage everyone to visit www.tackleyourfeelings.com to find out more about overcoming the impact it has on mental wellbeing.”