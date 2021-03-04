Munster recall Irish trio for Connacht clash

Craig Casey, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell return for the visit of neighbours Connacht to Thomond Park
Craig Casey

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 11:17
Simon Lewis

Munster have made eight changes to the side which put the province in touching distance of the Guinness PRO14 final, with Ireland internationals Craig Casey, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell returning for the visit of neighbours Connacht to Thomond Park on Friday night.

Connacht, too, are boosted by international quality in the form of Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan.

It is a pivotal game for both side with a win for Munster securing a place in the PRO14 on Saturday, March 27 while an away win for the Westerners will not only prevent the home side’s progress but bridge some of the nine-point gap to them at the top of Conference B with two regular-season rounds still to play.

Munster boss Johann van Graan has made several changes to the side which won at Cardiff Blues last week, and not just with his Ireland trio. Ben Healy comes straight in at fly-half to partner Casey in the half-backs, replacing JJ Hanrahan, with Joey Carbery continuing on the bench as cover in his comeback for a serious ankle injury.

Farrell’s return at outside centre sees Rory Scannell revert inside as Damian de Allende moves to the replacements while Conway’s selection on the right wing in place of Calvin Nash marks his first start of the season for Munster after four appearances off the bench.

Stephen Archer starts on his 224th appearance for the province and will overtake Marcus Horan to move into fifth place on Munster’s all-time list of record appearance holders while the newly-installed second place, Billy Holland is back in the second row and will captain the side in the week he announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. Holland will partner Fineen Wycherley at lock as Jean Kleyn drops to the bench in front of a back row which sees Gavin Coombes, Munster’s leading try scorer this season, at No.8 in place of Jack O’Sullivan.

For Connacht, Aki continues at centre following his release from Ireland duty last weekend having scored the late try that secured a win at Benetton last weekend, Heffernan and Dillane start at hooker and second row respectively.

Loosehead prop Denis Buckley goes into an experienced front row with Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while Dillane partners Gavin Thornbury in the second row. Former Munster man Conor Oliver starts at openside flanker with captain Jarrad Butler at blindside and Paul Boyle at No.8.

There is a new half-back pairing of Caolin Blade and Jack Carty, and on the wings with Matt Healy and John Porch coming into a starting line-up seeking to extend an all-time club record of five straight away wins. On-loan Munster wing Alex Wootton is named on the Connacht bench.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, J O’Sullivan, N McCarthy, J Carbery, D de Allende.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler - captain, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: S Delahunt, M Burke, J Aungier, N Murray, E Masterson, K Marmion, S O’Brien (academy), A Wootton.

Peter O'Mahony 2/3/2021

Peter O’Mahony inks new two year deal

