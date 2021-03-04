Peter O’Mahony inks new two year deal

Peter O’Mahony has described his new IRFU contract as a 'huge privilege.'

Rugby chiefs this morning revealed that O'Mahony has signed a two year contract extension which will keep him at Munster until 2023. The Cork man has represented the province on 141 occasions becoming captain in 2013 at the age of 24.

He made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations against Italy in 2012 and has gone on to win 74 caps and lead his country on eight occasions. A Lions tourist in 2017, Peter captained the Lions in the opening Test of the series against New Zealand.

Peter O’Mahony said: “It’s a huge privilege to sign on with the province and country I’ve grown up in and dreamed of playing for. "It’s been something I’ve been very open about saying from day one and its very pleasing to be able to continue the journey for two more years.

"There’s a huge amount of responsibility that comes with representing both teams and I understand how much pressure there is to deliver silverware, however, I am incredibly enthusiastic on the position and competitiveness of both Munster and Ireland and I look forward to hopefully contributing to both, to succeed in delivering that success on the pitch.”

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director praised his leadership abilities: “Peter has played a leadership role in Munster from an early age and is one of the senior leaders in the national squad. He is a competitor and passionate about playing for both Ireland and Munster.”