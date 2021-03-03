Fabien Galthie cleared by France of any Covid breach

France head coach Fabien Galthie has been cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation into the handling of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Six Nations squad, the head of the French federation’s (FFR) medical committee said on Wednesday.

“In my report, I mention it at the start, it is perfectly clear that what he has done and whatever one might think, he had the right to do what he did, and there was no particular risk,” committee head Roger Salamon told French radio RTL.