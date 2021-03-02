Rugby chiefs recommend postponing Women's World Cup by 12 months

The Women's Rugby World Cup, due to take place in New Zealand in September, is set to be postponed by a year, tournament chiefs have announced.

"World Rugby has made the difficult decision to recommend the postponement of Rugby World Cup 2021, scheduled to be hosted in New Zealand between 18 September-16 October, until next year," a statement from the sport's governing body read.

It comes as Ireland are due to face Spain later this month as they continue their bid to reach the event.

Victory over the Spanish would see them face Scotland or Italy in May for a place at the event with the loser of that tie getting a second chance in the world repechage round.

Adam Griggs' Ireland are currently preparing for a truncated Six Nations campaign where they will face Wales and France.

"We're obviously disappointed," said Ireland's Director of Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy, while confirming the IRFU supporting the postponement. "We want to play rugby. The Rugby World Cup deserves every opportunity to showcase the best that our sport has to offer and that's not possible in the Covid-19 environment.

"We have always put player welfare at the heart of everything we do and that's never been as important as it has over the past 12 months.

"We were preparing really well and that will stand to us. We’ll maintain that focus into the 2021 Women's Six Nations."