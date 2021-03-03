Slow but sure approach the timeline for Joey Carbery's return to No 10 jersey

Munster may be facing into the season-defining months of the 2020-21 campaign but that does not mean they are set to rush Joey Carbery back into the number 10 jersey sooner than absolutely necessary.

The good news for Johann van Graan is that Carbery, just 16 minutes into his comeback from the ankle injury that hampered the Ireland fly-half since August 2019 and sidelined him from January 2020 until last Friday, is fully on board with the patient approach.

His appearance off the bench at Cardiff Arms Park to help close out a 20-11 Guinness PRO14 win over the Blues showcased a little bit of everything from the 25-year-old who has managed just 18 appearances for Munster since his 2018 move from Leinster in search of more game time at out-half.

The willingness to take the ball to the gainline, the resilience to take a big hit on that gainline as a result, and the accuracy off the kicking tee from wide out to convert a match-winning try; they were all on display in that 16-minute cameo.

Just don’t expect a start this Friday when Munster will seek the victory over Connacht at Thomond Park that would secure their place in the PRO14 final.

Both Carbery and his boss agree that continuing a slow but steady progress is best for his long-term return to full match fitness.

“I think the best way to say it is that Joey has just been himself, quietly confident, very responsive, very alert, doing his preparation as he would do normally,” van Graan said yesterday.

“That’s just the nature of his character, very laid back, very focused, he doesn’t speak a lot but when he speaks he says the right things, specifically in his position. So you wouldn’t say that he was out of the game for a very long time.

“In terms of where he’s at, he’s in a very good space. Again all credit to him. His communication has been excellent in this process and, from the very first time that I met Joey, both of us were very open with each other in terms of saying things exactly as they are.

“He’s aligned to the plan with everybody involved and I think the most important thing for Joey is Munster and that’s for Munster to be successful.

“He’s bought into that from his very first day that he’s arrived at the HPC. He’s in a good place and like everybody in this building is really looking forward to the coming months.”

Van Graan said Carbery was currently in “fantastic physical form” and added he was confident that the fly-half will return to the same levels of performance he was hitting before that pre-World Cup injury 19 months ago, though it will take time.

“In terms of getting to his best, all evidence at this stage suggests that, yes he can. It will be a journey.

“You don’t just go from not playing for 13 months to getting back to a Test standard.

“He will make mistakes along the way like every player in rugby does. He will have some good games and he will potentially have some average games. Obviously we hope that he has a great game every time he puts on the jersey.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in Joey and so does the rest of the team. I think that’s an important message from our side, for me and for us, it’s all about the team.

“He has bought into the club and where we want to go and the journey that we are on.”

Just as van Graan will not rush with Carbery, nor will he shut the door before time on Billy Holland’s Munster career after the veteran lock announced on Monday that would be retiring at the end of this season.

Describing “a phenomenal man … an incredible family man and a husband and father, friend to a lot of people and a really Munster man”, van Graan said of Holland, 35: “I think respect is one of the words that pops up, integrity, work rate and then example, the example that he sets for others and that’s what this club is about.

“Billy has never been the guy who plays 50 Test matches but he’s the guy who turns up every single week for this club and we’ve got to give credit in that respect.

“He’ll be sorely missed but like Billy and I discussed, it’s not about goodbyes, it’s just an announcement, we’ve still got a big season ahead of us, a PRO14, some games in the Champions Cup and hopefully a Rainbow Cup so still a long way to go in this season for him, but (an) incredible human being.”