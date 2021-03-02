Injured Munster star RG Snyman back running

Munster's RG Snyman 

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 11:35
Simon Lewis

A week after Munster welcomed Joey Carbery back to a matchday squad, the province has shared some good news about RG Snyman’s rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Fly-half Carbery made a successful return after 13 months on the sidelines with an ankle injury in Cardiff last Friday and now South African World Cup-winning lock Snyman has posted a video on his Instagram account celebrating his first run in six months having lasted just seven minutes of his Munster debut last August before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Munster confirmed the development in its weekly squad update issued on Tuesday morning, stating that Snyman is continuing his rehabilitation “and has this week progressed onto the next phase of his rehab, which includes running”.

As for those players available for Friday’s crucial interprovincial derby at home to Connacht in the Guinness PRO14, head coach Johann van Graan has welcomed back Ireland international quartet Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, and Chris Farrell to Munster training this week following their release from international camp.

Two players are going through return to play protocols following head injuries. Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa was removed for a Head Injury Assessment during last Friday’s victory at Cardiff Blues while academy lock Thomas Ahern sustained a head knock in training last week.

The win at the Arms Park means a victory over Connacht this Friday night will secure top spot in PRO14 Conference B and book Munster’s ticket to the final with two games to spare. Van Graan’s side are nine points clear of second-placed Connacht with 11 wins from 13 games.

