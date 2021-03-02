Injured Munster star RG Snyman back running

A week after Munster welcomed Joey Carbery back to a matchday squad, the province has shared some good news about RG Snyman’s rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Fly-half Carbery made a successful return after 13 months on the sidelines with an ankle injury in Cardiff last Friday and now South African World Cup-winning lock Snyman has posted a video on his Instagram account celebrating his first run in six months having lasted just seven minutes of his Munster debut last August before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.