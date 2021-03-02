Sexton inks one year contract extension

Sexton inks one year contract extension

Ireland's Johnny Sexton 

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 10:05
Colm O’Connor

Johnny Sexton has inked a one year contract extension with the IRFU.

The new agreement brings the Leinster out-half up until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Speaking last week Sexton had hinted that this contract may be his last - however he subsequently rowed back on those comments and insisted he was still in the mix to be part of Ireland's plans for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

And he backed that up with a polished performance against Italy in Rome as Ireland secured their first points of his Six Nations campaign.

Sexton said this morning: “I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments. I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings. 

"My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own.”

The 2018 World Player of the Year made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009. Since then he has been one of Irish rugby's most decorated players.  A two time Lions tourist in 2013 and 2017, Sexton has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four European Cups with Leinster. 

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented: “Johnny continues to show he has the quality and appetite to compete at the highest levels. He is playing an important leadership role with the Ireland squad and his insight and experience continues to be of great value to the group.” 

