Six Nations report card: Confidence and bravery required for Ireland to unlock potential

Three games in, two to go and the 2021 Guinness Six Nations has already provided plenty of drama, a Triple Crown for Wales, and Covid controversy in France.

Only the French, still with three games to play, and Welsh can now land the Grand Slam but there is still lots to play for in every camp heading to the final two rounds.

IRELAND

Current Grade: C

The story so far: Became the first Ireland side to lose the first two Six Nations games — beaten in Wales with 14 men and then suffocated by France, enjoying a first Dublin win in a decade. Both were one-score defeats but Ireland finally tasted victory in Rome on Saturday with a 48-10 win over Italy.

Reasons for optimism: After criticism of a misfiring and one-dimensional attack there was a glimpse of Ireland’s attacking potential in a six-try rout of the Italians showcasing variety in attack, clinical finishing, set-piece dominance, and physical intent, while the performances of bright young things Hugo Keenan, Ronan Kelleher, Craig Casey, and Ryan Baird point to an encouraging direction of travel.

Chief concern and can they fix it?: Putting on a show against Italy is one thing but the question remains whether they can bring bells and whistles into the stiffer challenges to come against Scotland in Edinburgh on March 14 and England at the Aviva six days later. You can see the potential there to achieve great things, now it is confidence and bravery that is required to realise it, with accuracy, in much tougher conditions.

Key Statistic: Turnovers: Won: 19 (1st); Conceded: 40 (1st).

ENGLAND

Current Grade: C-

The story so far: Looking a shadow of the side which dismantled New Zealand 16 months ago, they lost at home to Scotland, then dispatched Italy at Twickenham but were beaten again last Saturday, 40-24 by Wales in Cardiff.

Reasons for optimism: They are difficult to reach for but England were undeniably hard done to by poor refereeing in Cardiff and this is a team capable of so much more in this championship if they can sort out their chief concern...

Chief concern and can they fix it? Ill discipline has undermined everything England have set out to achieve and made life extremely difficult for themselves. While Pascal Gauzere admitted he made the wrong decision in allowing two Wales tries on Saturday, England shot themselves in the foot in Cardiff. Having clawed their way back into the game at 24-24, the concession of needless penalties let Wales off the hook all over again and has left their title defence in pieces with France and Ireland still to play.

Key Statistic: 41 penalties conceded, joint worst with Italy.

FRANCE

Current Grade: A-

The story so far: Played two, won two, with a comprehensive win in Italy followed by a first win in Dublin in 10 years yet their ambitions for a first Grand Slam since 2010 have been threatened by a Covid outbreak within the camp. Their game against Scotland on Sunday was postponed as result, with the finger of blame pointed at none other than head coach Fabien Gatlhié for leaving the French bubble.

Reasons for optimism: A return to the irresistible brand of creative, off-the-cuff rugby, unpicking defences with expertly executed offloads and all spearheaded by the magic of their young number nine Antoine Dupont. In overcoming Ireland 15-13 in round two, France have also shown they can grind out victories on the road to present a complete package that bodes well.

Chief concern and can they fix it? It only bodes well if they can rid themselves of the dreaded coronavirus before their trip to Twickenham a week on Saturday. Another postponement and the prospect of a summer finish to the competition threatens to derail much more than France’s hopes of ending an 11-year wait for Six Nations silverware. They also need to keep Dupont fit and healthy because losing the Toulouse number nine would make for an interesting test of French credentials.

Key Statistic: 21 offloads in two games (1st).

ITALY

Current Grade: Fail

The story so far: The long wait for a Six Nations victory continues into game 31 as Franco Smith attempts to rebuild the Azzurri’s ongoing viability in this tournament with a team of inexperienced players. The project has not started well, the talents and potential of young half-backs Stephen Varney and Paolo Garbisi wasted amid defensive naivety and woefully poor discipline in three defeats and the concession of 19 tries.

Reasons for optimism: Not many but one can only hope that head coach Smith can continue to blood his youngsters in Test rugby and that they can finally come of age and turn the corner. Their Six Nations survival could depend on it.

Chief concern and can they fix it? As outlined above, Italy need to clean up their act. They had to sustain two yellow cards in the second half against Ireland reducing them to 13 men for a period and continued to concede sloppy penalties, two of which were for not staying behind the kicker.

Key statistic: 139 points conceded.

SCOTLAND

Current Grade: B

The story so far: After the joy of beating England at Twickenham with a perfectly executed gameplan in round one, Gregor Townsend’s side were pickpocketed by Wales on home soil at Murrayfield in round two. They have not played since due to the postponement of their game with France in Paris last weekend.

Reasons for optimism: A first win at the home of the auld enemy since 1983 has shown Scotland can travel with confidence at last. Their pressure game delivered by an impressive and abrasive pack can deeply unsettle teams, forcing 28 and 27 missed tackles from England and Wales respectively. Ally that to a backline orchestrated by Finn Russell and full-back Stuart Hogg with centre Cameron Redpath an excellent prospect at 12, and there is much confidence for the future and even a possible title push in the coming weeks if Wales and France have a wobble.

Chief concern and can they fix it?: Losing at home to Wales a week after defeating England points to an ongoing inconsistency that must drive Townsend nuts. The manner of that defeat, making poor decisions and then paying the price shows there are still plenty of lessons for this team to learn but they are maturing as a collective and have the rugby talent and intelligence to improve further.

Key statistic: 17 missed tackles (two games), the lowest in the tournament.

WALES

Current Grade: A

The story so far: Dismissed and perceived as in disarray pre-tournament after a poor first year at the helm for Wayne Pivac, Wales came into the championship under the radar and are now its leading light after securing the Triple Crown. With Italy up next, Wales could head into a final-round Grand Slam decider with France.

Reasons for optimism: Without playing outstandingly well, Wales have propelled themselves to the top of the table and confidence is sky high. Who cares that opponents have imploded against them? Successive red cards in their first two games and poor discipline from England have enabled victory but credit Wales for having the knowhow to finish the job and for unearthing a killer finisher in Louis Rees-Zammit

Chief concern and can they fix it? Wales’s ability to reduce opponents to ill-disciplined mush has disguised a number of areas for improvement. Despite being a man down after 14 minutes, Ireland had the chance to beat them in round one in Cardiff but failed to execute at the death and Scotland let them off the hook with poor decision-making. Wales need to stay lucky, fix their lineout and continue their defensive improvements under Gethin Jenkins.

Key Statistic: 22 dominant tackles (1st).